I-29 near Hillsboro set to fully open to traffic

FARGO, N.D. – Interstate 29 reconstruction project, near Hillsboro, scheduled to restore full access to traffic Thursday, Oct. 21. The northbound and southbound passing lanes from mile marker 88 to mile marker 100 that were closed restricting traffic to one lane will be opened to allow normal traffic in both directions.  

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

