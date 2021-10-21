Arrest Made in a Felony Assault Offense: 700 Block of H Street, Northeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest in reference to a Felony Assault offense that occurred on Saturday, October 2, 2021, in the 700 block of H Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:42 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect assaulted the victim then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 30 year-old Adrian Thompson, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Significant Bodily Injury.

