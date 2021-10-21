NDOT Reminds Motorists to Drive Safely/Stay Alert During Fall Wildlife Migration Season
CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to drive safely in wildlife-prone areas with the onset of fall animal migration across Nevada.
According to Nova Simpson, the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Northern Nevada Biological Supervisor and Large Mammal Mitigation Specialist, fall migration picks up in mid-September and is trigged primarily by daylight as the days start to get shorter. The peak time for fall migration is mid-October to early November and by early December, we’ll see the very tail end of the migration.
“Primarily, we see bigger migration routes with the mule deer across the state, but we do see some areas with elk and pronghorn migration,” Simpson said. “Elk typically stay in the same area but migrate up and down in elevation around Ely. The mountain passes have the highest concentration of deer movement but migrating animals can be found anywhere across the state along our roadways.”
Simpson said the safest bet is to drive during the day. Always keep an eye out for movement along the side of the road. At night, be vigilant and constantly scan along the roadway and shoulder for eye shine. Be aware and scan the horizon. Finally, drivers should keep their speeds reasonable since the faster you drive, the longer it takes you to react on the road.
Fall and spring are the two major migration periods. In the spring, the migration is triggered by snow load and spring green-up (when new plant shoots arrive). When that happens, the deer will go to their summer ranges, which can start as early as mid-March, but Simpson said it largely depends on the size of the snow load.
WILDLIFE ZONE DRIVING SAFETY TIPS
- Obey all speed limits, traffic signs and regulations. Wear seatbelts and limit distractions while driving.
- Heed animal warning signs. Be alert for the potential of wildlife, particularly where wildlife warning signs are posted.
- Actively scan all sides of the road as you drive and look for any signs of wildlife. One potential sign of wildlife is glowing or red eyes that become visible as vehicle headlights bounce off the eyes of animals.
- Adjust driving speeds to reduce the chance and potential impact of an animal collision.
- Remember that many crashes are not due to colliding with wildlife but are the result of driving into another car or truck in the opposite lane while trying to avoid crashing into the animal.
- Herd animals, such as deer and elk, travel in groups. If you see one deer, there is a strong likelihood that others may be nearby or in other locations along the road.
- Use your vehicle’s high beams at night when there is no oncoming traffic.