NDOT Reminds Motorists to Drive Safely/Stay Alert During Fall Wildlife Migration Season

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Department of Transportation is reminding motorists to drive safely in wildlife-prone areas with the onset of fall animal migration across Nevada.

According to Nova Simpson, the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Northern Nevada Biological Supervisor and Large Mammal Mitigation Specialist, fall migration picks up in mid-September and is trigged primarily by daylight as the days start to get shorter. The peak time for fall migration is mid-October to early November and by early December, we’ll see the very tail end of the migration.

“Primarily, we see bigger migration routes with the mule deer across the state, but we do see some areas with elk and pronghorn migration,” Simpson said. “Elk typically stay in the same area but migrate up and down in elevation around Ely. The mountain passes have the highest concentration of deer movement but migrating animals can be found anywhere across the state along our roadways.”

Simpson said the safest bet is to drive during the day. Always keep an eye out for movement along the side of the road. At night, be vigilant and constantly scan along the roadway and shoulder for eye shine. Be aware and scan the horizon. Finally, drivers should keep their speeds reasonable since the faster you drive, the longer it takes you to react on the road.

Fall and spring are the two major migration periods. In the spring, the migration is triggered by snow load and spring green-up (when new plant shoots arrive). When that happens, the deer will go to their summer ranges, which can start as early as mid-March, but Simpson said it largely depends on the size of the snow load.

WILDLIFE ZONE DRIVING SAFETY TIPS