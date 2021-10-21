Derby Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct *Corrected*
VSP News Release- Lewd and lascivious conduct
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A504931
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi
STATION: VSP Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 12/26/2020
INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans County, Vermont
VIOLATION: Lewd and lascivious conduct
ACCUSED: Hunter Judd
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/21/2021, Hunter Judd, of Derby, VT was charged with, lewd and lascivious conduct after an investigation was conducted by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The offense took place on 12/26/2020 in town of Holland which is located in Orleans County, Vermont. Judd’s Lawyer accepted service of a citation for his client to appear in court. Corrections are in red.
COURT ACTION: yes
CITED – DATE: 10/21/2021 COURT: Orleans
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/2021 at 1000 am
COURT: Orleans
Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi
Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Vermont State Police
Fire and Explosion Unit
BCI Troop A – East
Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, VT 05829
Office: (802) 334-8881
Fax: (802) 334-4739
Email: Clark.Lombardi@vermont.gov