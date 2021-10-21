Derby Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct *Corrected*

VSP News Release- Lewd and lascivious conduct

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A504931

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

STATION: VSP Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 12/26/2020

INCIDENT LOCATION: Orleans County, Vermont

VIOLATION: Lewd and lascivious conduct

ACCUSED: Hunter Judd

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/21/2021, Hunter Judd, of Derby, VT was charged with, lewd and lascivious conduct after an investigation was conducted by the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations. The offense took place on 12/26/2020 in town of Holland which is located in Orleans County, Vermont. Judd’s Lawyer accepted service of a citation for his client to appear in court. Corrections are in red.

COURT ACTION: yes

CITED – DATE: 10/21/2021 COURT: Orleans

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A BAIL: N/A

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/30/2021 at 1000 am

COURT: Orleans

Detective Sergeant Clark Lombardi

Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Vermont State Police

Fire and Explosion Unit

BCI Troop A – East

Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

Office: (802) 334-8881

Fax: (802) 334-4739

Email: Clark.Lombardi@vermont.gov