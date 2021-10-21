Submit Release
Arrests Made in an Assault with Intent to Kill Offense: 3400 Block of 13th Place, Southeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce arrests have been made in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in the 3400 block of 13th Place, Southeast.

 

At approximately 9:00 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the sound of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim, conscious and breathing suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The victim was found to be in possession of a firearm and was placed under arrest.

 

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 35 year-old Keith Sampler Jr., of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

The suspects in this case were stopped nearby, by the responding officers, after they fled the scene in a vehicle. Two firearms were recovered.

 

On Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 29 year-old Earl Robinson, and 31 year-old Keith Robinson, both of Southeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol Without a License.

 

This case remains under investigation.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

