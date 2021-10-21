Mac Group Adds New Warehouse to Support Expanding Business Needs
MAC Group has added an additional New York-based warehouse to handle our expanding business needs.NORTH WHITE PLAINS, NY, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Despite the current challenges with shipping and materials availability, we found ourselves in a position where we needed more space to support our expanding logistics and distribution operations. The new space also came with good karma and good memories as it brought us back to the same office park that our previous MAC Group headquarters were located in.
"We are profoundly grateful to be seeing significant economic improvements from the pandemic-driven dive the world experienced back in 2020. While we are not even close to being fully out of the woods, all signs are pointing to a recovery the likes of which we haven’t seen since the 1980s. We are equally pleased that so many of our long-term dealers weathered the storm and have come through the challenges of the past year and a half with renewed focus, energy and positivity. We all learned quite a few lessons. Now let’s all keep building on them." - Jan Lederman, MAC Group President
About MAC Group
34 years ago, MAC Group started as a boutique marketing, sales and distribution group focusing on professional photographers. As the industry has evolved, so has MAC Group with their expansion into filmmaking, video, mobile, content creation and audio.
Today, MAC Group is one of the leading companies of its kind with world-renowned brands offering products and education that enhances the lives of passionate content creators at every experience level.
MAC Group's portfolio of brands includes:
Accsoon, Benro, broncolor, Calibrite, Foba, Gepe, Elinchrom, Heliopan, Jupio, Kaiser, Kupo, NanLite, NOVOFLEX, Phottix, Rotatrim, Saramonic, Sekonic, Shimoda, Tenba, and Toyo.
