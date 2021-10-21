John Muir Health Earns 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired Recognition

We’re committed to developing innovative IT solutions for our patients and medical providers.” — Dr. Priti Patel, Chief Medical Information Officer at John Muir Health

WALNUT CREEK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) is pleased to announce that John Muir Health has earned 2021 CHIME Digital Health Most Wired recognition as a certified level 8. The CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program conducts an annual survey to assess how effectively healthcare organizations apply core and advanced technologies into their clinical and business programs to improve health and care in their communities.

“Digital transformation in healthcare has accelerated to an unprecedented level since 2020, and the next few years will bring a wave of innovation that empowers healthcare consumers and will astound the industry,” said CHIME President and CEO Russell P. Branzell. “The Digital Health Most Wired program recognizes the outstanding digital leaders who have paved the way for this imminent revolution in healthcare. Their trailblazing commitment to rapid transformation has set an example for the entire industry in how to pursue a leadership vision with determination, brilliant planning and courage to overcome all challenges.”

According to CHIME, organizations at level 8 have deployed technologies and strategies (e.g., population health/cost-of-care analytics, HIEs/integration engines, and patient portals) to help analyze data and are starting to achieve meaningful clinical and efficiency outcomes. It also signifies that John Muir Health is experimenting with more advanced technologies, such as telehealth, that expand access to care. In 2019, John Muir Health did fewer than 50 video visits compared to nearly 125,000 video visits in 2020.

“We’re committed to developing innovative IT solutions for our patients and medical providers,” said Dr. Priti Patel, Chief Medical Information Officer at John Muir Health. “Our certifications in acute, ambulatory and long-term care validate our implementation of the latest digital tools to help John Muir Health deliver high-quality patient care, improve safety and efficiency, and lower costs.”

A total of 36,674 organizations were represented in the 2021 Digital Health Most Wired program, which includes four separate surveys: acute, ambulatory, long-term care and international acute. The surveys assessed the adoption, integration and impact of technologies in healthcare organizations at all stages of development, from early development to industry leading.

Each participating organization received a customized benchmarking report, an overall score and scores for individual levels in eight segments: infrastructure; security; business/disaster recovery; administrative/supply chain; analytics/data management; interoperability/population health; patient engagement; and clinical quality/safety. Participants can use the report and scores to identify strengths and opportunities for improvement. Participants also received certification based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.

This is the fourth year that CHIME has conducted the survey and overseen the program. In each successive year, CHIME has expanded the survey to capture more types of organizations that serve patients across the continuum of care. CHIME also continues to promote the program internationally to provide a global overview of digital health advancements.

As in past years, CHIME will publish an industry trends report based on Digital Health Most Wired responses from U.S. participants. The 2021 National Trends Report is scheduled to be released in October during CHIME21 in San Diego.