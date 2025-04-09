John Muir Health Opening New San Ramon Outpatient Center at Bishop Ranch 15 in Phased Approach Beginning in April

John Muir Health is opening a new outpatient center at Bishop Ranch 15 in San Ramon.

Patients will have access to primary and specialty care providers, imaging, lab services and urgent care all in one convenient location.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health is expanding its primary and specialty care presence in San Ramon to meet the growing health care needs of the area’s population. The health system is investing $30 million in a new outpatient center in Bishop Ranch 15, which is located at 12677 Alcosta Boulevard across from John Muir Health’s partner hospital, San Ramon Regional Medical Center.

“Our goal is to provide the community with high-quality, affordable and coordinated care in a modern, healing environment,” said Dr. Maureen Stevenson, Chief Administrative Officer, Ambulatory Services and Population Health at John Muir Health. “Many of the caring clinicians who patients have come to know and trust in the San Ramon community will be in the new facility, now working even more closely with their primary and specialty care colleagues.”

John Muir Health will consolidate several of its existing San Ramon area clinics into Bishop Ranch 15. Patients will have access to primary and specialty care providers, imaging, lab services and urgent care all in one convenient location. The new outpatient center will more than double the size of John Muir Health’s previous Bishop Ranch facility with 52,000-square-feet of space.

The San Ramon Outpatient Center is opening in phases during April and May.

• Phase 1 – Tuesday, April 8

Urgent Care

Imaging (Ultrasound, Mammography, X-Ray)

Lab Services

• Phase 2 – Monday, April 28

Cardiology

Family Medicine

Internal Medicine

Endocrinology

Hematology/Oncology

Obstetrics & Gynecology

• Phase 3 – Monday, May 19

Pediatrics

Family Medicine

General Surgery (Breast and Bariatrics)

Colorectal Surgery

Urogynecology

Obstetrics & Gynecology, General Surgery (Breast and Bariatrics), Colorectal Surgery, Hematology/Oncology and Urogynecology are new John Muir Health services available to patients in the San Ramon area. Additional primary care providers are also being added to improve access for patients.

Parking is free with plenty of handicapped and visitor spaces available. For more information about the San Ramon Outpatient Center, go to www.johnmuirhealth.com/locations/outpatient-center-san-ramon.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, eastern Alameda, and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,400 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and an Acute Psychiatric Hospital. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Children's Health, Carbon Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

