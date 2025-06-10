John Muir Health Rectal Cancer Program Earns Prominent Accreditation for Third Time

Innovative program is uniquely designed to deliver the best clinical outcomes for patients through a team-based approach to cancer care.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- John Muir Health has once again earned an accreditation from the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer of the American College of Surgeons (NAPRC). The John Muir Health Rectal Cancer Program was the nation’s first to earn accreditation from the NAPRC in 2018 and was re-accredited in 2023.

Accreditation by the NAPRC is granted only to those programs that are committed to providing the best possible care to patients with rectal cancer. The NAPRC provides the structure and resources to develop and operate a high-quality rectal center and accredited programs follow a model for organizing and managing a rectal center to ensure multidisciplinary, integrated, comprehensive rectal cancer services.

“The NAPRC re-accreditation reinforces to patients that we have an innovative program that is at the forefront of rectal cancer care,” said Dr. Piyush Aggarwal, colorectal surgeon and Medical Director of the Gastrointestinal Oncology Program at John Muir Health. “It reflects our outstanding team, as well as the advanced technologies at our facilities that enable our patients to receive timely care and gives them the best chance for positive outcomes.”

The John Muir Health colorectal cancer care program is uniquely designed to deliver the best clinical outcomes for patients in the East Bay through its colorectal cancer multidisciplinary care (MDC) program -- a team-based approach to cancer care where specialists from different disciplines work together to provide comprehensive treatment for patients. The MDC team is composed of colorectal surgeons, medical oncologists and radiation oncologists, along with a physician assistant, nurse practitioner, patient liaison, genetic counselor and a nurse navigator. This comprehensive group of specialists meets as a team to establish a customized care plan for each patient. Patients benefit greatly from the MDC approach by enabling them to meet with the entire care team during a single visit, which helps to reduce anxiety and gives them confidence they are in the best possible hands with a highly coordinated and individualized care plan in place.

“Our multidisciplinary approach utilizes the latest clinical research and optimal standard of care to treat a patient ‘s colorectal cancer,” said Dr. Aggarwal. “While we are proud of our expertise and coordinated care plans, we are equally proud of the way we listen to and partner with our patients to provide the best outcomes and quality of life.”

The colorectal MDC team reflects John Muir Health’s growing investment in cancer care, which includes the UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hoffman Cancer Center. The hub of this Cancer Network is located within the Behring Pavilion on the John Muir Health, Walnut Creek Medical Center campus. Opened in 2024, the Jean and Ken Hoffman Cancer Center offers innovative, compassionate, and comprehensive patient-centered care provided by top cancer specialists.

About John Muir Health

John Muir Health is a nationally recognized, not-for-profit health care organization east of San Francisco serving patients in Contra Costa, Alameda, and southern Solano Counties. It includes a network of more than 1,000 primary care and specialty physicians, 6,400 employees, medical centers in Concord and Walnut Creek, including Contra Costa County’s only trauma center, and an Acute Psychiatric Hospital. John Muir Health also has partnerships with UCSF Health, Tenet Healthcare/San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Medicine Children's Health, Carbon Health and Optum. The health system offers a full-range of medical services, including primary care, outpatient, and imaging services, and is widely recognized as a leader in many specialties – neurosciences, orthopedic, cancer, cardiovascular, trauma, emergency, pediatrics, and high-risk obstetrics care.

About the National Accreditation Program for Rectal Cancer

The NAPRC was developed through a collaboration between the Commission on Cancer (CoC), a quality program of the American College of Surgeons, and the Optimizing the Surgical Treatment of Rectal Cancer (OSTRiCh) Consortium, as well as the American College of Radiology (ACR), the American Society of Colon and Rectal Surgeons (ASCRS), and the College of American Pathologists (CAP). The NAPRC is based on successful international models that emphasize program structure, patient care processes, performance improvement, and performance measures. Its goal is to ensure that rectal cancer patients receive appropriate care using a multidisciplinary approach. For more information visit https://www.facs.org/naprc.

