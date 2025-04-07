John Muir Health Foundation’s Campaign to Conquer Cancer Surpasses Goal, Sets Fundraising Record in Contra Costa County

The UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center at the Behring Pavilion brings cancer prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care coordination into one location for East Bay patients.

This remarkable achievement reflects the incredible generosity of our community and their unwavering commitment to advancing cancer care.” — Nevin Kessler, president of the John Muir Health Foundation

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The John Muir Health Foundation, a nonprofit organization that supports John Muir Health, proudly announced today the successful conclusion of its Campaign to Conquer Cancer. The campaign surpassed its ambitious $100 million goal and achieved a record-breaking fundraising total — the largest philanthropic campaign ever recorded in Contra Costa County, where John Muir Health is based.

Thanks to the extraordinary generosity, vision, and commitment of donors, the campaign raised an unprecedented $137.9 million, ensuring patients have access to world-class cancer care close to home. Funds from the campaign have directly supported the development of the transformative UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center with locations in Brentwood, Concord, Pleasanton, San Ramon, Vallejo, and Walnut Creek. The Cancer Center’s Walnut Creek location is housed within the newly constructed Behring Pavilion.

"This remarkable achievement reflects the incredible generosity of our community and their unwavering commitment to advancing cancer care," said Nevin Kessler, president of the John Muir Health Foundation. "Because of this outpouring of support, we’ve provided state-of-the-art facilities, expanded clinical services, and enhanced support resources that will transform cancer care for generations to come."

Since opening its doors in February 2024, the Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center has already made a significant impact. In its first year, there have been more than 120,000 patient visits across 13 distinct types of cancer. This extraordinary level of expert, compassionate care is made possible by a dedicated team of 35 physicians, 39 registered nurses, eight nurse navigators, and dedicated clinical and support staff who partner with every patient who walks through the center’s doors.

"The UCSF-John Muir Health Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center is a beacon of hope in the face of adversity," said Mike Thomas, president and CEO of John Muir Health. "Our patients now have access to comprehensive care, including precision medicine, infusion therapy, radiation oncology, genetic counseling, clinical trials, and extensive survivorship services — all under one roof. This achievement is a testament to the power of philanthropy and our community’s dedication to providing access to exceptional cancer care in our community."

The campaign’s success would not have been possible without the dedication of countless donors, volunteers, and advocates. Special recognition goes to the Hofmann Family Foundation, whose extraordinary gift and commitment to the fight against cancer played a pivotal role in the campaign’s success.

“Our family is honored to be part of this groundbreaking endeavor in the fight against cancer,” said Lisa Hofmann Morgan, Lifetime Director of the Hofmann Family Foundation. “Our wish is to inspire hope and resilience in every patient and family who entrusts their care to the Jean and Ken Hofmann Cancer Center."

The John Muir Health Foundation extends its heartfelt gratitude to everyone who contributed to the Campaign to Conquer Cancer. The outpouring of generosity has transformed cancer care in Contra Costa County and brought hope to thousands of patients and their loved ones.

“Generous donors to the Cancer Center honor our patients and those of us who work in oncology,” said Dr. Tiffany Svahn, president of the John Muir Health Cancer Medical Group and the Susan Desmond-Hellmann Medical Director of Oncology. “Exceptional clinicians and staff are working side-by-side with our patients during their cancer journeys through screening, diagnosis, and treatment. We know what a privilege it is to work in this field, to work with cancer patients, and to be let into their lives at such a critical and difficult time.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.