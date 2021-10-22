MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS, MAYOR BILL DE BLASIO AND MOTHER CABRINI – THE COMING OF AGE MUSICAL IS HERE
“Happening Woman,” is an inspirational musical that celebrates the trailblazing life of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini -- with a juicy political twist
Our goal is to help people -- with our innovative UnderCool cooling vest -- do more of what they love. We are pleased to feature AnnaMarie as a #RIPupMS hero because of her dedication.”QUEENS, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happening Woman is a new musical celebrating the courageous life of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini (Mother Cabrini), a fearless woman breaking barriers and blazing trails long before it was acceptable or “happening.” Set in present day through the eyes of a 13-year-old girl with Multiple Sclerosis (MS),” Cabrini’s life provides the backdrop to inspire a young woman to overcome her own challenges as she comes of age.
— Kurtis Kracke, CEO/Founder of ThermApparel
Playwright AnnaMarie Prono is a native New Yorker and architect whose career was cut short by MS. In 2018, she read about Mayor Bill de Blasio’s refusal to erect a statue of Mother Cabrini – even though she received the most “She Built NYC” campaign votes. Controversy, intrigue and a tense battle ensued over public art honoring women in New York City, but one person had an epiphany. “I was fascinated and I needed to know more about Mother Cabrini,” says Prono. “She was a woman who refused to take ‘no’ for an answer. As someone with compromised health, I identified with that and spent the next year getting to know her. She accomplished great things and I want to do the same.”
Things began to take shape when Prono’s musician friend and the show’s composer, Robert Kaufmann, wrote the perfect theme song and Happening Woman was officially born. (Coincidentally, Prono’s producing partner Malini Singh McDonald, founder of Theater Beyond Broadway, also has MS.)
ThermApparel, a company that focuses on technologically advanced and barely visible cooling vests commonly used by actors, athletes, and individuals with heat intolerance, is pleased to serve as a presenting sponsor. “Our goal is to help people do more of what they love by reducing exhaustion and fatigue caused by heat and exertion,” says Kurtis Kracke, CEO/Founder of ThermApparel. “You can’t tell, but AnnaMarie was wearing her cooling vest during her GoFundMe video. Like Mother Cabrini, she is inspirational to others as an example of someone living life to its fullest despite significant challenges brought on by MS. In additional to sponsoring the musical, we are featuring AnnaMarie as a #RIPupMS (https://bit.ly/37CRTm9) hero because of her dedication.
"I think that this show is a wonderful opportunity for people to learn about the first American citizen to be named a Saint in the Catholic Church. I am looking forward to seeing it," said Rev. Frank L. Schwarz, Pastor, Our Lady of Mercy.
The musical workshop will run on November 13 (Mother Cabrini’s feast day) at 7 pm, and November 14 at 2:30 pm at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 70-01 Kessel St, Queens, NY 11375. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children and seniors. Guests are required to wear masks and show proof of Covid-19 vaccination.
Please help bring Happening Woman to other churches and schools by visiting the production’s GoFundMe page at https://bit.ly/3mVDCbK.
About ThermApparel:
ThermApparel was founded by two industrial design students at the Rochester Institute of Technology. With community input, they set out to create the UnderCool cooling vest, the world's first lightweight, comfortable, and invisible undergarment so people with debilitating heat and inflammatory conditions can stay cool and stay active. For more information call 855-232-7233 or visit www.ThermApparel.com.
https://www.thermapparel.com/
###
Neal Gorman
NRG Communications
+1 212-203-3889
nealgorman@nrggopr.com