Epic Waters Honored by the World Waterparks Association
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has been recognized for outstanding marketing efforts and received four of the prestigious wave review awards at the annual World Waterpark Association Show. For 2021 Epic Waters was recognized in the categories of; Best Direct Mail, Best Email Campaign, Best Promotion, and Best TV Commercial. The WWA, the Aquatics Industry’s premier trade association, reviews marketing and advertising campaigns from waterparks across the globe each year honoring the best-of-the-best.
Competing in the highest classification, Epic Waters was reviewed against the largest indoor and outdoor waterpark resorts in the world, a feat not gone unnoticed by their esteemed Marketing Department, led by Kier Rouse-Perry, Director of Marketing. “We are honored and excited to accept these awards,” Rouse-Perry said, “the marketing team at Epic Waters has worked tirelessly all year to create new, exciting, and innovative content to share with our guests. We are excited to share what is yet to come in 2022 and beyond so stay tuned!”
The WWA recognized Epic Waters during World Waterpark Association’s 41st Annual Symposium & Trade Show. The expo was hosted in San Antonio, Texas, October 19 – 22. The parks Epic winning work will be displayed during the special presentation of the Wave Review Awards.
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:
Can you say OPEN and Summer all year-round?!? Situated west of Highway 161 near the Dallas County - Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is a mega indoor attraction, with over 80,000 square feet of 85 DEGREE water park. As the largest indoor waterpark in Northern Texas, we’ve been described as a cruise ship on land!
Covered by an enormous retractable roof, we experience summer year-round, the water is ALWAYS heated and the environment is perfect for all ages. Amenities are resort-style and whether you want a cabana for a family day or a private room for a group event, Epic Waters is your year-round destination! FlowRider surfing simulator, 4,000 square foot arcade, a cafe, full-service bar, children's water playground, cabanas, 12 waterslides, and the longest indoor action river in Texas, Epic Waters truly has it all. Located near family-friendly restaurants, and comfortable lodging you can make Epic Waters a destination experience!
Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company. You can expect nationally recognized customer service, state of the art attractions, and a focus on your comfort. Since opening in January 2018 Epic Waters has been shattering glass ceilings (rhetorically, of course, their ceiling is in mint condition) within the industry. Epic Waters has provided service to people from all 50 states and 11 different countries! Receiving the “Leading Edge” and “Wave Review'' Awards in 2018 from none other than the World Waterpark Association! We continued in 2019 cinching “Best of Big D” from D Magazine, and “Best of Aquatics” from Aquatics International Magazine. We weren’t done yet, and have been named by Travel Channel as one of the “8 of the most incredible indoor water parks” and USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” In 2021, we are keeping the streak alive by hosting the National and World Flowboarding Championships.
Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral includes: The Summit, an award-winning, country club-style recreation facility for active adults age 50+; GrandLawn Amphitheater, an open-air concert space that opened in August of 2018; The Epic, a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018; and PlayGrand Adventures, a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020. Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail.
Keep up to date on all things Epic Waters! Follow our social media pages for Epic news, deals and updates. Visit our Facebook, Instagram here! For more information on this Epic event and to purchase tickets now, visit our website www.epicwatersgp.com.
