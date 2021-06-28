Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark Hosts EPIC Independence Day Celebration
Add A Spark to Your 4th Of July with Our Epic Crew.GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark is partying the day away with a 4th of July celebration to remember! The Crew at North Texas’ largest indoor waterpark is hosting a day full of immersive activities, entertainment, and tasty treats just for YOU!
Ignite your Independence Day with our Epic Crew! Our waterpark will be decked out with red, white, and blue decorations this July 4th. We are going all out with some Epic surprises that will outshine all other celebrations! Get ready to enjoy a day of holiday family-fun you don’t want to miss.
Our Activities Crew has some EPIC acts and performances lined up throughout the day that are sure to amaze. Check out a live animal showing outside by our Epic Waves outdoor wave pool! Cool off in the waves and then join us pool side for the chance to pet some of our scaled and furry guests. The entertainment doesn’t stop there! We will have Hula dancers as well who will be showing off their Hawaiian dance moves right here on the mainland!
Show off your dance moves by our DJ tent! We will have a DJ spinning some amazing tunes that everyone will want to spend all day dancing to. Grab your sunglasses, soak up some rays and move and shake to the beat!
Looking for a bite to eat? Take the party inside as our very own Hungry Wave Café serves up some tasty chili cheese dogs right off the grill. Who needs a July 4th backyard BBQ when you can chow down on some delicious food and brew right under our giant retractable roof!
“This 4th of July celebration is going to be larger than ever before,” Epic Waters General Manager, Michael Hays said, “our Epic Crew is excited to add an extra spark to everyone’s Independence Day this year!”
Cancel your July 4th plans now and plan to visit Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark from 10am – 9pm this Independence Day! For information and to purchase tickets, visit www.epicwatersgp.com today.
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:
Can you say OPEN and TOASTY ALL YEAR!? Situated west of Highway 161 near the Dallas County - Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is a mega indoor attraction, with over 80,000 square feet of 85 DEGREE water park. As the largest indoor waterpark in Northern Texas, we’ve been described as a cruise ship on land!
Covered by an enormous retractable roof, we experience summer year-round, the water is ALWAYS heated and the environment is perfect for all ages. Amenities are resort-style and whether you want a cabana for a family day or a private room for a group event, Epic Waters is your year-round destination! With exclusive amenities including: a FlowRider surfing simulator, 4,000 square foot arcade, a cafe, full-service bar, children's water playground, cabanas, 12 waterslides, and the longest indoor action river in Texas, Epic Waters truly has it all. Located near family-friendly restaurants, and comfortable lodging you can make Epic Waters a destination experience!
Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company. You can expect nationally recognized customer service, state of the art attractions, and a focus on your comfort. Since opening in January 2018 Epic Waters has been shattering glass ceilings (rhetorically, of course, their ceiling is in mint condition) within the industry. Epic Waters has provided service to people from all 50 states and 11 different countries! Receiving the “Leading Edge” and “Wave Review'' Awards in 2018 from none other than the World Waterpark Association! We continued in 2019 cinching “Best of Big D” from D Magazine, and “Best of Aquatics” from Aquatics International Magazine. We weren’t done yet, and have been named by Travel Channel as one of the “8 of the most incredible indoor water parks” and USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” In 2021, we are keeping the streak alive by hosting the National and World Flowboarding Championships.
Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral includes: The Summit, an award-winning, country club-style recreation facility for active adults age 50+; GrandLawn Amphitheater, an open-air concert space that opened in August of 2018; The Epic, a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018; and PlayGrand Adventures, a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020. Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail.
Keep up to date on all things Epic Waters! Follow our social media pages for Epic news, deals and updates. Visit our Facebook, Instagram here! For more information on this Epic event and to purchase tickets now, visit our website www.epicwatersgp.com.
