Epic Waters to Host 2nd Annual FlowaPalooza Festival and 2021 FlowTour Championship
Come for the festival and stay for the surf this Summer!GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie, Texas is proud to announce they will be the host for the Flowboarder, FlowTour Championship this year! Not only will this annual competition be held at Epic Waters, but the waterpark is taking the event to a whole new level by turning it into a three-day festival larger than the state of Texas! Mark your calendars to hang ten this August 13-15 at FlowaPalooza.
The FlowRider is the world’s first and most famous surf simulating machine; there are over 220 FlowRiders installed all over the world. Epic Waters is home to a FlowRider Double (a two-lane attraction), making it the largest FlowRider in North Texas!
The Crew at Epic Waters is excited to host this thrilling surf competition! The FlowTour Championship will give professional FlowRider competitors the chance to show their skills in front of an energized crowd! First place in each division with get a piece of the $10,000 grand prize!
“We are absolutely stoked to have Epic Waters host our annual event,” FlowRider President and COO, Marshall Myrman said, “The support and passion they show for the sport is unparalleled, and they really put on a fantastic event any time they have the opportunity. The effort they put into the event makes the participants feel like the pros they are! I can’t wait to visit their phenomenal park and enjoy the party!”
The Festival
The Epic Waters Crew is kicking off FlowTour Championship with a jam-packed weekend of festival fun and EPIC entertainment! Who needs a beach? Bring your whole squad and find the perfect waves right in the heart of Grand Prairie at North Texas’ largest indoor waterpark. FlowaPalooza will feature live music, carnival games, activities, tasty cuisine, delicious beverages, door prizes and much more! Guests can experience immersive activities such as hand marbling, face painting and more. Did we mention these activities are FREE? That’s right! Guests can try all of our activities at no cost. Want to relax, strike a pose and spend time with some furry friends? Try out our complimentary Goat Yoga class! Turn yourself into a real-life cartoon when you visit our Caricature Artist booth. FlowaPalooza has activities for all ages!
The Entertainment
Rock out and enjoy live music all weekend with a set list full of local fan favorites such DFW’s own Limelight and Downtown Fever! Enjoy the feel of Southern California right on our very own Grand Lawn! We will have DFW’s own Joshua Tree. This U2 tribute band will be playing some of your favorite hits. Don’t miss out! The perimeter surrounding Epic Waters and Epic Central will come alive with upbeat sounds that will surely make you want to move and groove!
The entertainment doesn’t stop there. We have EPIC acts performing all weekend long! Check out the Creature Teacher presentation outside by our Epic Waves outdoor wave pool! Cool off in the waves and then join us pool side for the chance to pet some of our scaled and furry guests. We will have the Grace Hula dancers as well who will be showing off their Hawaiian dance moves right here on the mainland!
Showcase your best dance moves by our DJ tent! We will have a DJ spinning some amazing tunes that everyone will want to spend all day dancing to. Grab your sunglasses, soak up some rays and move and shake to the beat with our Epic Crew.
The Eats & Drinks
Our very own Hungry Wave Café and Longboards Bar will be serving up some delicious festival staples for guests to dig into! Guests can enjoy scrumptious fares as well as quenching brews and cocktails all weekend long, handpicked by our Food and Beverage Crew!
“We are going ALL OUT for our second annual FlowaPalooza festival,” said Richard Coleman, CEO of American Resort Management, the waterpark’s operator. “It’s an honor and an absolute thrill to be chosen to host the championship competition in 2021 in our fourth year of operations. We’re ready to take things to the next level, and excited about the prospect of welcoming new guests from across the U.S. for what we guarantee will be a memorable, world-class event.”
Surfers will be visiting from all over the nation to compete in the surf contest of a lifetime, right here in Grand Prairie, Texas! Come for the surf and stay for the festival sure to blow 2021 out of the water. FlowaPalooza will be coming to Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark August 13-15. For more information, visit our official FlowaPalooza website today. To purchase tickets, please visit www.epicwatersgp.com.
About Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark:
Can you say OPEN and TOASTY ALL YEAR!? Situated west of Highway 161 near the Dallas County - Tarrant County border, Epic Waters is a mega indoor attraction, with over 80,000 square feet of 85 DEGREE water park. As the largest indoor waterpark in Northern Texas, we’ve been described as a cruise ship on land!
Covered by an enormous retractable roof, we experience summer year-round, the water is ALWAYS heated and the environment is perfect for all ages. Amenities are resort-style and whether you want a cabana for a family day or a private room for a group event, Epic Waters is your year-round destination! With exclusive amenities including: a FlowRider surfing simulator, 4,000 square foot arcade, a cafe, full-service bar, children's water playground, cabanas, 12 waterslides, and the longest indoor action river in Texas, Epic Waters truly has it all. Located near family-friendly restaurants, and comfortable lodging you can make Epic Waters a destination experience!
Epic Waters is operated by American Resort Management, Inc., an award-winning hospitality management company. You can expect nationally recognized customer service, state of the art attractions, and a focus on your comfort. Since opening in January 2018 Epic Waters has been shattering glass ceilings (rhetorically, of course, their ceiling is in mint condition) within the industry. Epic Waters has provided service to people from all 50 states and 11 different countries! Receiving the “Leading Edge” and “Wave Review'' Awards in 2018 from none other than the World Waterpark Association! We continued in 2019 cinching “Best of Big D” from D Magazine, and “Best of Aquatics” from Aquatics International Magazine. We weren’t done yet, and have been named by Travel Channel as one of the “8 of the most incredible indoor water parks” and USA Today’s “10 Best Dallas Waterparks” In 2021, we are keeping the streak alive by hosting the National and World Flowboarding Championships.
Epic Waters is a headline destination in an area known as EpicCentral Grand Prairie, a 172-acre recreation and entertainment development owned by the City of Grand Prairie. Other destinations at EpicCentral includes: The Summit, an award-winning, country club-style recreation facility for active adults age 50+; GrandLawn Amphitheater, an open-air concert space that opened in August of 2018; The Epic, a 120,000 square-foot recreation facility that opened in November of 2018; and PlayGrand Adventures, a phased-development, ADA-accessible playground that opened in January of 2020. Wrapped around all of these walkable destinations are expansive green spaces, lakes, and a paved walking trail.
Keep up to date on all things Epic Waters! Follow our social media pages for Epic news, deals and updates. Visit our Facebook, Instagram here! For more information and to purchase tickets now, visit our website www.epicwatersgp.com.
