1000Bulbs.com Comments on Stock Shortages of Christmas Lights

Supply Chain Issues Are Leading to Shortages

We sold out last year. This year, we ordered inventory early and stocked up as much as we could, but with large orders already coming in, the demand seems on track to outpace last year.” — Kim Pedersen, CEO of 1000Bulbs.com

GARLAND, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 1000Bulbs.com, America’s largest online lighting retailer, is urging customers to purchase Christmas lighting now while supplies last. Ongoing supply chain issues due to the pandemic have made it difficult for retailers to receive product orders on time. This is leading to shortages of many popular lights, trees, and other holiday decorations. By purchasing your lighting now instead of waiting until closer to the holidays, you are guaranteed to find everything you need.

2020 was a record year for Christmas lighting and decor, with retailers seeing a surge of at least 25% in sales due to the pandemic. With many manufacturers and distributors still in lockdown at the time, stores had difficulty getting stock. This led to many retailers running out early. Sales for this year are already off to a record start, however, the supply chain is struggling to keep up with demand. To further complicate matters, many freight and shipping companies are understaffed and lack the man power to make deliveries to distribution centers, retailers, and customers.

1000Bulbs.com has worked hard to ensure it is fully stocked with Christmas lights ready to ship. “We sold out last year.” CEO Kim Pedersen says. “This year, we ordered inventory early and stocked up as much as we could, but with large orders already coming in, the demand seems on track to outpace last year.” Christmas lights range from LED and incandescent replacement bulbs to stringers and mini lights, all conveniently priced to ensure customers are getting the best deal. Most orders ship within one to two business days. To see the full line of 2021 Christmas products, visit 1000Bulbs.com.

About 1000Bulbs: 1000Bulbs.com is an award-winning internet-based lighting retailer offering a wide array of products to businesses and homeowners across the US and around the world. Nationally recognized for growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, 1000Bulbs is an influential force in the lighting industry.

