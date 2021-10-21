IACP Forum Marks Return of International Conferences to San Diego
EINPresswire.com/ -- Live in-person conferences are returning to San Diego 18 months after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. The International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP)will be holding its 22nd Annual Networking and Educational Forum, the largest gathering of Collaborative and family dispute resolution professionals in the world, in San Diego during a 4-day event at the Sheraton San Diego Hotel and Marina, October 28 – 31.
Divorce can be one of the most devastating events in someone’s life. But International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP) understands that a Collaborative divorce gives families around the world the power to transform through crisis and reach their own resolutions for sustainable peace.
This hybrid event draws presenters and participants from every continent, except Antarctica, building connections and learning together 24 hours of the day in San Diego, CA, and online with a theme of Lighting the Way Together. Attendees will also benefit from the wisdom of our international speakers, Rev. Nontombi Naomi Tutu, Race and Gender Activist, and Caroline Casey, Founder of Coyote Network News.
The Forum will include Collaborative Divorce Day on October 30, 2021. Collaborative Divorce Day has been proclaimed and recognized throughout numerous cities in the state of California. This event kicks off Collaborative Practice California’s Divorce with Respect Week in California, from October 30 – November 5, 2021.
After Forum, Divorce with Respect Week will continue from November 1-5, 2021, with Collaborative Practice California (CPCAL) and more than 200 California divorce professionals offering a free, 30-minute divorce consultation to individuals looking into options for a potential divorce. During the free consultation, a divorce professional will meet with them privately to answer their questions about divorce and discuss how the divorce can be managed respectfully and without going to court. There is no cost for this meeting, nor does it create an obligation to hire that professional or initiate divorce proceedings.
Anyone interested in signing up for a free consultation during Divorce with Respect Week can go to www.divorcewithrespectweek.com, to find a California divorce professional and schedule a time for their free divorce consultation. Those seeking a Collaborative professional outside of California can use IACP’s find-a-professional directory at https://www.collaborativepractice.com/members.
International Academy of Collaborative Professionals (IACP) is an international community of legal, mental health, and financial professionals from over 26 countries working in concert to create client-centered processes to transform the way families resolve conflict around the world.
