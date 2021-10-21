Cisco Nursing & Rehabilitation hires Melissa Day as new Administrator
Cisco Nursing & Rehabilitation is pleased to announce the addition of Melissa Day as the facility’s new Administrator.CISCO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cisco Nursing & Rehabilitation is pleased to announce the addition of Melissa
Day as the facility’s new Administrator.
Melissa joins the Cisco Nursing & Rehabilitation team with over seven years of experience in the long-term care industry. She received her Bachelor in Healthcare Administration in 2019.“I’m excited to be a part of this energetic team and work with the residents, families and community of Cisco,” states Melissa. While at Cisco Nursing & Rehabilitation, Melissa’s goal is to earn the trust of the community by providing the best patient centered care to meet their needs, values, and choices.
Melissa’s responsibilities will include overseeing all day-to-day aspects of running a skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility. She will work directly with employees, residents, and the Cisco community to ensure that all of Cisco Nursing & Rehabilitation’s residents get the best care possible. Mary Lee, Director of Nursing at Cisco Nursing & Rehabilitation, said she and the rest of the facility are excited to have Melissa join the team. “We really think Melissa is a great addition,” she said. “Her experience and leadership skills will take us to new levels and push us to be our best selves and achieve the standard of excellence that has always been a part of our culture.”
Cisco Nursing & Rehabilitation is a nursing and rehabilitation facility located in Cisco, Texas that offers a living alternative for those unable to care for themselves. We offer a wide array of health, rehabilitation, dietary, and social services for short- and long- term stays. We participate in both Medicare and Medicaid. Our philosophy is that living and recovering must include caring for the mind, body, and soul. When you cannot live or recover in your own home, we invite you to ours.
For more information about Cisco Nursing & Rehabilitation, visit http://cisconursing.com/ or
call (254) 442-4202.
Wendy Moore
Trinity Healthcare
email us here