Sparx Services North America Announces the Launch of Prolaborate 4

Prolaborate 4 empowers the entire organization with improved architecture insights, collaboration to deliver better business outcomes.

NEW RICHMOND, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparx Services North America today announced the release of Sparx Systems Prolaborate 4. The innovative collaboration platform is offered as part of the Sparx Systems architecture management platform, enabling organizations to maximize the value of architecture insights. Designed for the cloud with faster performance and a simplified interface, Prolaborate 4 includes new features that allow enterprise, business, and solution architects, architecture leaders, IT leaders, and business analysts the ability to share architecture models through a browser with non-modelers, create interactive dashboards to communicate architecture insights, collect feedback and collaborate with stakeholders directly, and conduct reviews and document approvals without the need to leave the platform.

“Prolaborate is an essential element of the Sparx Systems architecture management platform. Today’s modern business needs more than just modeling tools. It requires an architecture management platform that empowers an entire organization to reap the value from architecture insights. Prolaborate helps make that happen. This launch will be a must-attend event for enterprise, business, and solution architects who want to deliver more value from the architecture work. We are thrilled to be able to include our North American customers the opportunity to participate in the launch of Prolaborate 4. ” said Ryan Schmierer, Vice President Operations, Sparx Services North America.

“We have listened to our customers and heard them loud and clear. This release offers the features and improvements our customers have been asking for in Prolaborate. Our team is excited to elevate the Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect value to organizations and businesses with all revolutionary features and integrations in Prolaborate 4,” Nizam Mohamed, the founder of Prolaborate.

Features and benefits of Prolaborate 4 include:

● Support for custom modeling languages

● Enhanced SSO features for streamlined role-based access control

● Simplified navigation to be more intuitive for business users

● New search capability including key-word matching across the repository

Prolaborate 4 will be available starting October 26, 2021. For more information on Prolaborate, visit https://prolaborate.sparxsystems.com/.

About Sparx Services North America: The headquarters for sales, services, and support for Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, Sparx Services North America offers services for Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect end users, including Certified Sparx Systems Enterprise Architect training courses and live tech support for Enterprise Architect.

About Sparks Systems: Sparx Systems is a global software company specializing in high-performance, visual modeling platforms for planning, designing, and constructing software-intensive systems. Sparx Systems’ flagship modeling platform, Enterprise Architect, first developed in 1998, has provided robust support for team-wide collaboration and can scale up from single-user deployment to teams with hundreds of local and remote collaborators. With 80% of Fortune 100 firms owning licenses, Enterprise Architect is an essential platform for the most complex projects.

