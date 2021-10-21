From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO

On Thursday, October 21, 2021, at approximately 7:15 a.m. a 2008 Peterbilt dump truck owned by MCC LLC of Buxton, caught fire as it was traveling on I-95 southbound in the area of mile marker 42 in Scarborough. The driver 50-year-old Michelle Beaulieu of Springvale noticed smoke in the cabin and shortly afterward flames coming through the floorboard. She was able to pull over just beyond the on-ramp before the whole cab caught fire. A passenger, 34-year-old Michael Mayer of Biddeford was also in the truck. Both Beaulieu and Mayer were not injured.

The fire department was able to extinguish the fire but nothing is left of the cab.

One lane of the Turnpike was shut down for about 30 minutes. Traffic was affected both north and southbound.