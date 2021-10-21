FDLE arrests Winter Haven man for fraud, money laundering, grand theft

For Immediate Release October 21, 2021 WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – Following an FDLE investigation and warrant for his arrest, Amos Winston Levy, 44, of Winter Haven, faces charges of one count each of organized scheme to defraud, money laundering and grand theft. The case began January 31, 2020, when a Florida-based bank requested FDLE conduct a criminal investigation into a suspicious wire transfer to an overseas account. During the investigation, it was learned that Levy created a fake business and fraudulently opened a Florida bank account using the name of a legitimate vendor for Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS). He did so without the vendor’s knowledge. Levy facilitated a phishing scheme against Texas DPS and diverted over $486,500 to the fraudulent account. FDLE Tampa Bay Regional Operations Center Special Agent in Charge Mark Brutnell said, “I am grateful for the continued partnership between FDLE and law enforcement agencies across the country. Working together with our peers in Texas, FDLE agents were able to successfully resolve this case and arrest the person responsible. These types of crimes affect both public and private entities and are a priority for FDLE.” Levy turned himself in to authorities Tuesday and was booked into the Polk County Jail on $90,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by State Attorney’s Office, 10th Judicial Circuit. For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001