Gov. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson defend election integrity

October 20, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 20, 2021) — Following testimony before the Judiciary Interim Committee by Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson, Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Henderson issued the following joint statement:

“We are frustrated by the misinformation that was presented in the Judiciary Interim Committee today. Namely, that voting machines can be hacked, that there are more ballots than voters, that algorithms control voter registration, and other spurious claims made without evidence. All of these assertions are absolute falsehoods and run counter to Utah law and the foundation of our constitutional republic.

“We recognize some voters have legitimate questions about our elections and we invite all citizens to be involved in our local elections to see the process first-hand. But make no mistake: There is absolutely no evidence of election fraud in Utah. Utah has long been a model to the nation when it comes to voting and voter security. County clerks and local election offices execute their duties with accuracy and integrity. Utah follows the law.”

Download this press release here.

###