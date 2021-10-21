eRENEWABLE Adds Renewable Veterans Berberich and Kass to Executive Team

I really aligned with Mike’s vision to provide renewables through innovation and technology to simplify what is otherwise a very complex transaction.” — Susanna Kass

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eRENEWABLE, a renewable energy technology company, made two huge additions to its executive team this week as it added former California ISO CEO Steve Berberich to its Board of Directors and welcomed Susanna Kass, a Climate 100 and Climate 50 Member and Energy Fellow at the University of Stanford, as an Executive Advisor.

“Adding Steve and Susanna gives us a worldwide presence,” said Mike Nemer, Co-Founder and CEO of e-RENEWABLE. “They have an expertise and experience that you just can’t find many places in this industry and to add them to our team is a huge opportunity for us and what we’re doing at eRENEWABLE moving forward.”

Nemer, a 40-year Oil and Gas trader, started eRENEWABLE in late 2019 as an auction technology platform that brings transparency and expediency to the PPA and VPPA spaces by bringing buyers and sellers together to get deals done more efficiently and at better prices. Nemer expanded the company in 2020 to include renewable service offerings and recently closed a 2MW solar array deal in Norman, Oklahoma. He and his team are also headlining a Reasonably Sourced Gas (RSG) project with a major energy company based in Europe. The company is in negotiations to hold auctions to close out 2021 and in Q1 of 2022.

Berberich and Kass both like the work Nemer and his team have done so far and are bullish on the technology eRENEWABLE brings to a booming renewable energy market.

“The people (at eRENEWABLE) have a vision and an expertise and can provide significant value,” said Berberich, who led the CALISO for 15 years before stepping down to retire last year. “More and more businesses, communities and others are interested in procuring renewables – and procuring them at a cost-effective basis. eRENEWABLE does that. The product is great, the people are great.”

Meanwhile Kass, who helped developed Data Centers for Fortune 50 companies and was an original employee of eBay, was also drawn in by the eRENEWABLE product offerings and auction technology capabilities.

“It’s a customer-driven company,” said Kass, adding that it is her passion and vision to provide clean energy alternatives for a growing list of companies clamoring for it. “I really aligned with Mike’s vision to provide renewables through innovation and technology to simplify what is otherwise a very complex transaction.”

Berberich and Kass started their respective positions this week with projects and campaigns for 2022 already in the planning stages.

