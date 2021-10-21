Public input requested for proposed improvements of Interstate 380 in Johnson County

AMES, Iowa – October 21, 2021 – The Iowa Department of Transportation is providing information online and requesting public input for proposed improvements and right-of-way needs for proposed widening to six lanes of Interstate 380, from 1 mile north of Forevergreen Road to approximately ½ mile north of Swan Lake Road in North Liberty and in Johnson County.

The Iowa DOT is providing two online meeting formats for public input: live online and at your own pace. If you do not have access to the internet, or need assistance viewing the materials, please contact the DOT representative listed below.

Live online meeting (Google Chrome browser works best):

Date/Time : November 9, 2021 / 5:30 PM

How to Attend : At the meeting time, navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim, from the list of projects select “I-380 in Johnson County”, and select the “Live Meeting” link.

Description : The study team will deliver a presentation to describe the proposed project, followed by a live question and answer session with the project team. Questions can be submitted by typing into the chat box and will be read by the moderator and answered by the project team.

At your own pace online meeting (Google Chrome browser works best):

Date/Time : Anytime between November 9 – November 23, 2021

How to Attend : Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim, from the list of projects select “I-380 in Johnson County”, and select the “At Your Own Pace” link.

Description : Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed project and submit comments and questions at any time using the comment form on the screen or by contacting project staff listed at the end of the video.

Comments and questions regarding the online meeting should be received by November 23, 2021.

For general information regarding the proposed work or online public meeting, contact Catherine Cutler, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 6 Office, 5455 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404, phone 319-364-0235 or 800-866-4368, email catherine.cutler@iowadot.us.

Visit the Iowa DOT’s project-related public involvement event website at www.iowadot.gov/pim for information about scheduled public meetings and hearings, or view and offer input on any DOT project using the new “Map Search” feature. If you would like to receive future email notifications, or submit a comment or question regarding this project, go to: www.bit.ly/iowadot4386.

Iowa DOT ensures nondiscrimination and equal employment in all programs and activities in accordance with Title VI and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. If you need more information or special assistance for persons with disabilities or limited English proficiency, contact Tonnette R. Harris, J.D., Civil Rights Bureau Director at 515-509-8814.