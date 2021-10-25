Next Day Access Toledo New Franchise Location
Next Day Access Toledo, Ohio opens its doors to customers in need of accessibility and mobility solutions.TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next Day Access is proud to announce the Grand Opening and Ribbon Cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of a new franchise location in Toledo, Ohio. The event will take place Monday, October 25th at 10:00 a.m. EST.
Jeff Rowe is the President/Owner of Next Day Access Northwest, Ohio. Next Day Access provides accessibility and mobility solutions to customers in local communities. The new location will focus on helping customers live independently and age-in-place by offering and installing wheelchair ramps, stairlifts, grab bars, bathroom safety, scooters, and more.
Prior to becoming owner of Next Day Access Northwest, Rowe brings years of experience in sales in a variety of industries, from medical devices and pharmaceuticals to hospitality and material handling equipment.
“I wanted to work more with end-users that sold products that would be life-changing for people,” says Rowe. When asked why he chose the Next Day Access brand, he said, “Next Day Access checked all the boxes I was looking for since it is a growing industry selling life-changing products. Once meeting the Home Office team, I knew they were good people, and our visions aligned perfectly.”
Anyone with mobility-related disabilities who may need a temporary or permanent solution or wishes to age in the comfort of their own home can now turn to a locally owned and operated business in Toledo, Ohio. The new Next Day Access location is backed by a national brand they can trust to meet all their needs in an expert and professional manner. In addition to the Northwest, Ohio area, Next Day Access has locations in the United States and Canada.
