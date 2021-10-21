Dedicated Contract Carriage vs. Dedicated Truckload Capacity – The Search for Untapped Capacity
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dedicated Truckload Capacity growth is five times that of traditional Dedicated Contract Carriage according to Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A’s) newest report, “Dedicated Contract Carriage vs. Dedicated Truckload Capacity – The Search for Untapped Capacity.” Dedicated Truckload Capacity (DTC), where a provider agrees to providing ongoing trucking capacity to a customer account in specific lanes or routes and equipment can be shared between customers, has seen tremendous growth over the past 10 years. In 2020 alone, DTC net revenues jumped 30.6% to $6.3 billion among dedicated transportation providers as market demand continues to search for untapped capacity.
In the traditional, asset-heavy DCC Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market segment, specific trucking assets are dedicated to a customer account for a given contract length. The segment provides core trucking capacity to its buyers in a market subject to cyclical driver/tractor shortages. In 2020, the DCC segment had the second highest net revenue growth of the four 3PL market segments with just 0.3% to $20 billion. The negative effect of COVID made 2020 a volatile and lower-volume year versus 2019 when DCC net revenues grew 12.1%.
In addition to historical and projected estimates for DCC and DTC, the report also covers the different characteristics of each segment, contract terms, profitability, power units, equipment assignment, industries served, lease versus truckload providers, the 25 largest U.S. DCC providers and more.
For more information on A&A’s newest report, “Dedicated Contract Carriage vs. Dedicated Truckload Capacity – The Search for Untapped Capacity” and other market research, please visit: http://www.3plogistics.com/product-category/guides-market-research-reports/.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 30 3PLs, supported 24 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
Source:
Armstrong & Associates, Inc.
10401 West Lincoln Avenue, Suite 207
Milwaukee, WI 53227 USA
Phone: +1-414-545-3838 Fax: +1-414-545-3906
www.3PLogistics.com
email us here
In the traditional, asset-heavy DCC Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market segment, specific trucking assets are dedicated to a customer account for a given contract length. The segment provides core trucking capacity to its buyers in a market subject to cyclical driver/tractor shortages. In 2020, the DCC segment had the second highest net revenue growth of the four 3PL market segments with just 0.3% to $20 billion. The negative effect of COVID made 2020 a volatile and lower-volume year versus 2019 when DCC net revenues grew 12.1%.
In addition to historical and projected estimates for DCC and DTC, the report also covers the different characteristics of each segment, contract terms, profitability, power units, equipment assignment, industries served, lease versus truckload providers, the 25 largest U.S. DCC providers and more.
For more information on A&A’s newest report, “Dedicated Contract Carriage vs. Dedicated Truckload Capacity – The Search for Untapped Capacity” and other market research, please visit: http://www.3plogistics.com/product-category/guides-market-research-reports/.
ABOUT ARMSTRONG & ASSOCIATES, INC.
Armstrong & Associates, Inc. (A&A) was established in 1980 to meet the needs of a newly deregulated domestic transportation market. Since then, through its leading Third-Party Logistics (3PL) market research and history of helping companies outsource logistics functions, A&A has become an internationally recognized key resource for 3PL market information and consulting.
A&A’s mission is to have leading proprietary supply chain knowledge and market research not available anywhere else. As proof of our continued work in supporting our mission, A&A’s 3PL market research is frequently cited in media articles, publications, and securities filings by publicly traded 3PLs. In addition, A&A’s email newsletter currently has over 88,000 subscribers globally.
A&A’s market research complements its consulting activities by providing continually updated data for analysis. Based upon its unsurpassed knowledge of the 3PL market and the operations of leading 3PLs, A&A has provided strategic planning consulting services to over 30 3PLs, supported 24 closed investment transactions, and provided advice to numerous companies looking to benchmark existing 3PL operations or outsource logistics functions.
Source:
Armstrong & Associates, Inc.
10401 West Lincoln Avenue, Suite 207
Milwaukee, WI 53227 USA
Phone: +1-414-545-3838 Fax: +1-414-545-3906
www.3PLogistics.com
email us here
Evan Armstrong
Armstrong Associates, Inc.