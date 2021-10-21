BYRG Confirms Re-organization with New Executive Vision Focusing on Platinum Group Metals Exploration in Wyoming

Out exploring BLM lands to stake

BYRG with OTC Market Pink Current, The board of directors confirms a laser focus on Platinum Group Metals Exploration In Wyoming.

With our remarkable investors we will accomplish a great deal in Wyoming. Come work with us to crush this and prove market naysayers wrong and grow this PGM project to one of the biggest in Wyoming.” — David Bryant, CEO

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The milestones the company has achieved in the last several years include but are not limited to:

2016 – Shed bad actor participation develop compliance protocols to eliminate possible bad faith transactions

2017 – Worked to develop trading systems in block-chain crypto space

2018 – Managed turnover over $500,000 - leasing, trade and wallet management of block-chain systems

2019 – Moved into commodities, gold, silver, platinum and highly liquid stocks and options, BYRG becomes free of all convertible debt

2020 – Developed Software Trading system for Algo trading. Contact with investors about Wyoming and board initiates accounting cleanup work

2021

March – Applied to OTC Markets for reinstatement

June – Board Directors sell personal land at HQ - Live Oak HQ June 3. CEO and Board to Initiate Capital Raise ~ $2 - $3 Million for Wyoming Exploration

Aug. – Enter negotiations for partial return of 1.1 Billion Shares from advisors (Stonger) for continued role (in negotiations)

- Identify 2.2 Billion additional shares, seeking to recover from investment banking New Caledonian bankruptcy

- Identify Acquisition Target in Wyoming

- Filed leases with Federal BLM for lands in Wyoming

Sept. – OTC Market “Current” approval

- Filed claims with County Recorder in Wyoming

- Develop social media, Twitter, Youtube, LinkedIn, and web site

- Sell software assets to 3rd party (tender offer received)

Oct. – Start taking process for the claims in Wyoming

- Engage social media and news outlets to start telling the BYRG story

- Upcoming – November Seek Board Approval to reduce Authorized Capital to less than 20 Billion Shares

Buyer Group International Inc has posted an “Executive Summary” on OTC Markets.

The research report goes towards explaining work to recover past bad actor stock transactions and to move forward re-focusing the company’s vision in one sector, Platinum Group Metals. The goal is to explore lands in Wyoming to cultivate rich deposits and reserves of Platinum and associated metals, Palladium, Rhodium, and potentially Copper, Gold, and Silver.

See BYRG public disclosure at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BYRG/profile for full details. Completion of proposed transactions and developments are dependent upon many important contingencies, including BYRG obtaining financing and guarantees, of which there is no assurance.

