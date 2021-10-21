Pluto7 wins the USC Marshall & Randall R Kendrick Supply Chain Institutes 2021 Supply Chain Digital Transformation award
"Supply Chain Digital Transformation Award 2021”
University of Southern California (USC) Marshall School of Business, today announced Pluto7 as the winner of the Supply Chain Digital Transformation Award at the 9th Annual Global Supply Chain Excellence Summit held in Los Angeles earlier this week. This award recognizes the efforts and innovations that leverage digital technology to disrupt and improve supply chain performance. Pluto7 is thrilled to be a part of the USC community, one that positively impacts supply chains and operations worldwide.
“USC Marshall and the Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute has been an ongoing pillar of inspiration and knowledge. Pluto7 is grateful and would like to thank the wonderful USC board members and the team that has recognized Pluto7 for this award. Our industry experience combined with the partnership with USC has allowed us to rethink the way supply chains work by utilizing technologies bringing visibility and intelligence to our customers. It was indeed a great experience to work with such ignited individuals who are brimming with new ideas and approaches towards managing the supply chain challenges. Pluto7 is appreciative of the constant support and inspiration received from USC Marshall and the Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute and we look forward to continued growth and success.”
- Manju Devadas, CEO of Pluto7
Supply Chains today have been bombarded with uncertainty as COVID-19 has put immense pressure on the various nodes of operations, starting from supplier shortages and imbalanced inventory to weak logistics and demand planning. With so much emphasis placed on supply chain management, organizations around the world are required to swiftly adapt and realize the importance of digital supply chain tools that can help orchestrate day-to-day operations while allowing them to plan for the future with confidence. Through centralization of the various supply chain datasets, organizations across manufacturing, retail, CPG, healthcare and more were able to leverage Pluto7’s Supply Chain solutions allowing them to innovate faster. Pluto7’s portfolio of customers have been an integral part of overall supply chain transformation as they have been open to revolutionizing and simulating real-world scenarios and receiving this award is just a symbol of the continued resilience and customer success that organizations can experience with data-driven tools and insights.
Supply Chain transformation is more than technology at Pluto7 demonstrated through its 15+ point solutions portfolio resulting in bringing data truth to organizations and allowing them to focus on what’s really important. From automating even the most granular aspects of supply chains to building architecture that supports future strategies to even simulating real-world scenarios that can test new implementations and save costs, Pluto7 is leading in a space that encourages so much innovation and growth. USC Marshall and the Randall R Kendrick Global Supply Chain Institute share the same vision as Pluto7, leveraging organizations to their highest potential and building agility for a stronger, data-driven tomorrow by shaping the minds of the most innovative supply chain leaders globally.
About Pluto7
Pluto7 is a tech-enabled solutions and services company that ignites digital transformation across Supply Chains using AI/ML. Pluto7 helps customers enable various Data Management processes and Smart Analytics frameworks to unify their data and move it to the cloud so that it’s ready for AI and ML applications. With Google Cloud’s robust and inventive data ingestion capabilities and Pluto7’s own Solutions, Pluto7 is able to build upon its ML solutions with ease allowing for more streamlined connectivity so that customers can accelerate their supply chain transformation journey all while minimizing risk. Pluto7 solves global-scale problems leveraging Smart Analytics in a simplistic way while ensuring security and data governance. Pluto7 services and AI solutions deliver innovation and intelligence to build a data-driven future. For more information visit https://pluto7.com/
About Pluto7
Pluto7 is a tech-enabled solutions and services company that ignites digital transformation across Supply Chains using AI/ML. Pluto7 helps customers enable various Data Management processes and Smart Analytics frameworks to unify their data and move it to the cloud so that it’s ready for AI and ML applications. With Google Cloud’s robust and inventive data ingestion capabilities and Pluto7’s own Solutions, Pluto7 is able to build upon its ML solutions with ease allowing for more streamlined connectivity so that customers can accelerate their supply chain transformation journey all while minimizing risk. Pluto7 solves global-scale problems leveraging Smart Analytics in a simplistic way while ensuring security and data governance. Pluto7 services and AI solutions deliver innovation and intelligence to build a data-driven future. For more information visit https://pluto7.com/
