Total ABA Announces Free Customer Training Webinars
Total ABA, a leader in Behavioral Health software solutions, announces the implementation of open, live training webinars to enhance the customer experience.
These new training classes are designed to help enhance the initial custom training experience and expedite the full adoption of Total ABA’s robust portfolio - saving Customers time and money.”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Built on the Salesforce platform, Total ABA is the preferred Practice Management, Data Collection and Reporting, Billing and Parent Portal software vendor for over 7000 therapists and caregivers in the US. Beginning in November, Total ABA customers will have access to a schedule of daily, live, open sessions in which Total ABA’s Director of Training will cover specific features and functions of the system, including a Q&A segment.
— Matt Kennedy, Director of Training, Total ABA
“These new live training classes are designed to help our customers enhance their initial custom training experience, serve as a method to onboard new employees quickly, and expedite the full adoption of Total ABA’s robust portfolio - saving them time and money.” Matt Kennedy, Director of Training.
As part of their implementation package, each new customer will continue to receive private, live training, as well as the best customer support in the industry. The addition of live training webinars demonstrates Total ABA's commitment to clients by providing an extra option for assisting them and their team to exploit Total ABA's extensive capabilities. Covered topics include Registration, Scheduling, Authorizations, Payroll, Data Collections and Reporting, Staff Management, The Off-line Application and Parent Portal. All of the live sessions will be recorded and accessible to everyone as part of the Total ABA Wizard Library.
About Total ABA: (www.TotalABA.com) is the only ABA software provider hosted on the
Salesforce.com platform and is dedicated to delivering the highest quality practice management, clinical, parent portal and billing services to therapists, clinics and practices nationwide. Total ABA’s fully integrated platform enables thousands of caregivers and clinics to improve the quality of their service delivery, while saving time and money every day. Total ABA’s mission is to improve productivity and the quality of lives for the Behavioral Health Industry.
LISETTE ROCCO
TOTAL ABA
+1 888-836-9333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
About Total ABA