Total ABA Celebrates 10 Years of Service
Total ABA, a leader in ABA software solutions, is proud to celebrate 10 years of service in the Behavioral Health Industry
We are very excited for the upcoming release of our offline capabilities, which will greatly benefit those who work in a home environment and areas where Autism services are not readily available”CARLSBAD, CA, USA, April 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total ABA has grown from humble beginnings in 2011 to the award-winning company that thousands of therapists rely on today, offering the most robust and cost-effective software solution serving the ABA community. Total ABA began as a simple EMR extension and has evolved into a fully integrated, all-in-one system for ABA, Speech, Occupational, and other Therapy services, with all the tools required to run a clinic for maximum productivity: Practice Management, Parent Portal, Data Collection, and Billing software options.
— Larry Morgan, CEO
“Being built on the Salesforce platform has always been a key differentiator for us, and it's critical that we build on that with the exceptional customer service our clients have come to expect. Our commitment to increasing productivity and improving the quality of life for therapists, clinics, and caregivers is just the beginning,” said Larry Morgan, CEO of Total ABA. “We are an innovator, and we can easily tailor our services to meet the specific needs of our customers. I am extremely proud of our support team, which provides exceptional personalized services, as well as our product development team, which created this comprehensive set of simple-to-use modules. Total ABA is proud to serve the thousands of practitioners and parents who rely on our system to help those they serve live better lives through ABA services.”
Total ABA is celebrating their 10-year anniversary in conjunction with Autism Awareness Month by donating 10% of all new April sales revenues to the charity of each new customer's choice. “We are also very excited for the upcoming release of our offline capabilities, which will greatly benefit those who work in a home environment and other rural areas where Autism services are not readily available,” Morgan says. “Our commitment to our customers, as well as our focus on ongoing product development to meet industry demands, is what propels us forward as a leader in the Behavioral Health software industry.”
To learn more about Total ABA’s Anniversary Celebration, the 10 years of growth, and plans for the future visit the Total ABA website.
LISETTE ROCCO
TOTAL ABA
+1 888-836-9333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
About Total ABA