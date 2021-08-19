Total ABA Announces Release of Offline Capabilities with Total ABA Mobile
Total ABA releases Total ABA Mobile, the offline capabilities for customers to conveniently access the tools needed for Applied Behavioral Analysis Everywhere.
With the release of Total ABA Mobile, we are proud to have set a new standard for the functionality of offline capabilities in the behavioral health industry”CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Total ABA, a leader in Behavioral Health software solutions, is proud to announce the release of Total ABA Mobile, the offline capabilities for customers to conveniently access the tools needed for Applied Behavioral Analysis Everywhere.
— Larry Morgan, CEO
Built on the Salesforce platform, Total ABA is the preferred Practice Management, Clinical, and Parent Portal software vendor of choice for over 6000 therapists and caregivers in the US. With the introduction of Total ABA Mobile, delivering those services has now become more convenient and enables behavior analysts to serve those in remote locations more easily and efficiently.
“Our expert development team has done tremendous work in creating an application that will allow our customers the convenience of accessing the functionality of Total ABA offline and in remote areas that may not have reliable internet access” said Larry Morgan, CEO of Total ABA. “With the release of Total ABA Mobile, we are proud to have set a new standard for the functionality of offline capabilities in the behavioral health industry”
Total ABA Mobile enables customers to create appointments, conduct sessions, collect data, and track behaviors. The customer user interface captures all of the critical session details and is very easy to use. With one click the sync feature automatically updates the customer records as soon as internet access is available.
This offline application can be downloaded from the app stores for both Apple and Android products. Total ABA mobile is immediately available to all customers.
About Total ABA: (www.TotalABA.com) is the only ABA software provider hosted on the
Salesforce.com platform and is dedicated to delivering the highest quality practice management, clinical, parent portal, billing services, and offline capabilities to therapists, clinics and practices nationwide. Total ABA’s fully integrated platform enables thousands of caregivers and clinics to improve the quality of their service delivery, while saving time and money every day. Total ABA’s mission is to improve productivity and the quality of lives for the Behavioral Health Industry.
For more information email sales@totalaba.com.
LISETTE ROCCO
TOTAL ABA
+1 888-836-9333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
About Total ABA