HOLLYWOOD MAKE UP ARTIST TREW LOVE RELEASES HER BOOK, “TREW BASICS”
HOLLYWOOD MAKE UP ARTIST TREW LOVE RELEASES HER BOOK, “TREW BASICS”. “Trew Basics” is an illustrated makeup tutorial book by make up artisit Trew LoveLOS ANGELES, CA, US, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Trew Basics” is an illustrated makeup tutorial book by Trew Love; one of Hollywood ‘s favorite makeup artists. Classically trained in the fine arts, Trew reveals her secret makeup tips derived from master classes she has attended by industry pioneers and her 18 years of professional experience as a makeup artist. “Trew Basics” displays unique Lichtenstein-inspired illustrations with makeup tips made for the everyday woman who wants to look her best in the shortest amount of time. The inside pages include quotes from icons including Audrey Hepburn, Yves Saint Laurent, and Marilyn Monroe, original quotes about self-love from Trew Love herself, as well as many DIY recipes for at home beauty. “Trew Basics” is a fusion of makeup and art, and a celebration of beauty in the past, present, and future.
Trew Love was born in the heart of the United States in Kansas City. Raised in an art family, Trew was classically trained by her mother, an art teacher, from an early age. Trew Love took that training and became one of Hollywood’s beloved celebrity makeup artists. This holiday season she launches her hand-illustrated make-up tutorial book containing 84 pages of original artworks and over 18 years of professional tips and tricks. “Trew Basics” is an art deco approach to makeup application that looks great on a coffee table or bathroom counter. With Lichtenstein-inspired faces, “Trew Basics” is the fusion on Trew’s love for art, makeup, and making women feel their best, both inside and out.
At 18 years old, Trew Love began her first job as a makeup artist. This path led her to Los Angeles where her makeup career came to life. Working both on top models’ backstage at New York Fashion Week for Marc Jacobs, Alexander Wang and Philip Lim and everyday women alike, Trew refined her skill and learned of her deep passion for helping women feel beautiful. Trew’s dream of merging her love for connection, art and makeup seeded the inspiration for “Trew Basics”.
Throughout her career, Trew has worked with lead industry professionals and “every day” women alike. “Trew Basics” bridges the gap between high level craft and everyday wear with simple techniques designed for makeup aficionados, or the woman on the go who made it into her 50’s before picking up her first eye liner.
In a world that seems so obsessed with outside beauty, Trew Love’s intention is to inspire women to feel good about themselves by giving them the skills and confidence to put their best face forward, both inside and out.
In 2014, the lure of the art world pulled Trew back to the canvas and into the pop art world. Her first collection, “Pop Life” was shown across the country alongside artists including Blek le Rat, Sheperd Fairey, Ben Eine, Risk, and Gregory Siff.
Currently, Trew is developing a solo exhibit titled “Luxury Adjacent” in partnership with MASH gallery in the arts district in Los Angeles for a Spring/Summer 2022 debut.
