OffGamers Adds ShopeePay PH To Their Payment Selection

We are extremely pleased to add ShopeePay Philippines into our payment collection as this would provide better convenience to our customers residing in the Philippines” — Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.

SINGAPORE, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Great news for Philippines gamers as OffGamers has just added ShopeePay Philippines to their payment choices.ShopeePay Philippines offers gamers from the Philippines an alternative way for them to purchase products from OffGamers.com.Having already included ShopeePay Malaysia into their payment choices, adding ShopeePay Philippines will not only benefit OffGamers’ payment diversification but also further improve on the payment flow for SEA-based customers.About OffGamersMaking waves in the video game industry since 2004, OffGamers has been the go-to place for video game top-ups for more than a decade. Featuring a multitude of products, OffGamers has attracted millions of users worldwide and is available across multiple regions.About ShopeePayShopeePay is a digital wallet where users can safely make cashless payments like buying mobile loads and making bill payments.