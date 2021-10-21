Submit Release
News Search

There were 771 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,583 in the last 365 days.

OffGamers Adds ShopeePay PH To Their Payment Selection

Your Gaming Alliance

We are extremely pleased to add ShopeePay Philippines into our payment collection as this would provide better convenience to our customers residing in the Philippines”
— Karyn Thng, Strategic Partnership Director from OffGamers.
SINGAPORE, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Great news for Philippines gamers as OffGamers has just added ShopeePay Philippines to their payment choices.

ShopeePay Philippines offers gamers from the Philippines an alternative way for them to purchase products from OffGamers.com.

Having already included ShopeePay Malaysia into their payment choices, adding ShopeePay Philippines will not only benefit OffGamers’ payment diversification but also further improve on the payment flow for SEA-based customers.

About OffGamers
Making waves in the video game industry since 2004, OffGamers has been the go-to place for video game top-ups for more than a decade. Featuring a multitude of products, OffGamers has attracted millions of users worldwide and is available across multiple regions.

About ShopeePay
ShopeePay is a digital wallet where users can safely make cashless payments like buying mobile loads and making bill payments.

Karyn Thng
OffGamers Global Pte. Ltd.
+65 9862 8773
press@offgamers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

OffGamers Adds ShopeePay PH To Their Payment Selection

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.