Rutland Barracks / Crash-Fatal

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21B404308

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Busier

STATION: VSP Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/20/21 - 1012 hrs

STREET: US4

TOWN: Killington

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Killington flats at Box 5672; (The Turn of the

River Lodge)

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Good/partly cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Patrick F. Conlon

AGE: 64

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Methuen, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Stephen J. Frankel

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2017

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #3

OPERATOR: Joseph Robert Terry

AGE: 44

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Aldan, PA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2002

VEHICLE MAKE: Isuzu

VEHICLE MODEL: 22' Box Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Major

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 10/20/21 at 1012 hours Troopers from the VSP Rutland barracks responded to

the area of the Killington flats and the Turn of the River Lodge, Box 5672 US 4

in the Town of Killington for a 3 car motor vehicle crash with entrapment.

Killington Fire/Rescue, Regional Ambulance Service, and VSP Crash Reconstruction

Team responded.

Investigation into the crash determined that a line of vehicle traffic was

traveling eastbound on US 4. From the line of vehicles, two vehicles attempted

to pass/overtake the lead vehicle; (a 20' Box truck). A collision between the

two vehicles caused the vehicles to lose control, and one of the vehicles to

then crash into the lead vehicle; (a 20' Box truck). That second crash caused

the lead vehicle to lose control, travel from the roadway, and overturn down a

15' embankment. The operator of the Box truck was found partially ejected and

deceased. No other operators/passengers were injured.

Further investigation to follow. Anyone with information concerning the crash

please contact Cpl Mark Busier at the VSP Rutland Barracks 802-773-9101

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.