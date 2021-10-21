Rutland Barracks / Crash-Fatal
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B404308
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Cpl Busier
STATION: VSP Rutland
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/20/21 - 1012 hrs
STREET: US4
TOWN: Killington
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Killington flats at Box 5672; (The Turn of the
River Lodge)
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Good/partly cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Patrick F. Conlon
AGE: 64
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Methuen, MA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: Civic
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Stephen J. Frankel
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Killington, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2017
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Major
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #3
OPERATOR: Joseph Robert Terry
AGE: 44
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Aldan, PA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2002
VEHICLE MAKE: Isuzu
VEHICLE MODEL: 22' Box Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #3: Major
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 10/20/21 at 1012 hours Troopers from the VSP Rutland barracks responded to
the area of the Killington flats and the Turn of the River Lodge, Box 5672 US 4
in the Town of Killington for a 3 car motor vehicle crash with entrapment.
Killington Fire/Rescue, Regional Ambulance Service, and VSP Crash Reconstruction
Team responded.
Investigation into the crash determined that a line of vehicle traffic was
traveling eastbound on US 4. From the line of vehicles, two vehicles attempted
to pass/overtake the lead vehicle; (a 20' Box truck). A collision between the
two vehicles caused the vehicles to lose control, and one of the vehicles to
then crash into the lead vehicle; (a 20' Box truck). That second crash caused
the lead vehicle to lose control, travel from the roadway, and overturn down a
15' embankment. The operator of the Box truck was found partially ejected and
deceased. No other operators/passengers were injured.
Further investigation to follow. Anyone with information concerning the crash
please contact Cpl Mark Busier at the VSP Rutland Barracks 802-773-9101
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.