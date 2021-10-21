Liongard Partners with Techs+Together to Enable MSP Growth
Partnership to focus on providing resources, tools to accelerate revenue growth
We're extremely happy to be able to add Liongard to our growing list of partnerships”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liongard will partner with managed service provider (MSP) community group Techs+Together to address the unique needs of new and growing MSPs. Through the agreement, the Techs+Together community now have access to Liongard’s platform, as well as training and educational resources.
— Ivan Flores
“We're extremely happy to be able to add Liongard to our growing list of partnerships,” said Techs+Together Vice President of Operations, Ivan Flores. “We continue working on ways to provide our community with the best software available, at a price point that will help them succeed.”
This partnership is focused on helping MSPs improve their business and develop processes that enable growth. Through education and hands-on training provided by Liongard, Techs+Together community members will learn how to leverage Liongard’s automation platform to increase monthly recurring revenue (MRR) to expand their service offering and scale their business.
“We’re thrilled to partner with Techs+Together,” said Casey Higgins, Liongard Vice President, Channel and Alliances. “At Liongard, we’re always focused on how we can help the MSP community learn and grow. And with this partnership we’re able to do just that, by providing a combination of learning resources and tools that help MSPs reach that next stage of growth.”
Headquartered in Houston, Liongard is focused on providing full data visibility to MSPs that enables them to operate at 10x. Liongard’s Unified Visibility platform enables a single-pane view across the entire tech stack with over 70 Inspectors and Integrations, automated Actionable Alerts and reporting that takes MSPs from data to insights faster, empowering them to standardize processes, secure systems and scale their business successfully.
For more information about Liongard, visit liongard.com or request a demo.
About Liongard
Named Houston’s Fastest Growing Company of 2021, Liongard has defined a new segment focused on unified visibility through automated data aggregation. With automated discovery, Actionable Alerts, documentation and rich reporting capabilities, Liongard unleashes MSP teams to operate at 10x, optimizing their resources and more effectively serving their clients. Known for their user-centric design and constant innovation, Liongard is setting a new precedent for MSPs. Their platform’s nimble implementation enables teams to integrate automated documentation into their existing workflows for faster insight across all managed systems. To learn more or to request a free demo, visit liongard.com.
About Techs+Together
Techs+Together is a community built for managed service providers (MSPs). IT professionals from all industries and positions collaborate to work together and support each other. The community helps MSPs grow with free onboarding and learning, access to a robust technology buying group and unified true SaaS billing - without contracts or minimums. Learn more at https://techstogether.com/.
