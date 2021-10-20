MPD Officer Involved Shooting: 1200 Block of 28th Street, Northwest

Agents from the Force Investigation Team of the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating an MPD officer involved shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 20, 2021, in the 1200 block of 28th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:17 am, an off-duty MPD officer observed two suspects, both brandishing firearms, while they were conducting an armed robbery at the listed location. The officer engaged the suspects and discharged his weapon, striking one of the suspects. The other suspect then discharged his weapon in the direction of the officer and both suspects then fled the scene. One suspect was later apprehended by responding officers with assistance from the United States Secret Service, Uniformed Division. Officers rendered first aid to the suspect until he was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The other suspect made good his escape.

The suspect’s firearm was recovered and can be seen in the photo below:

Arrested was 23 year-old Marquette Earl Holmes, of Alexandria, Virginia. He has been charged with Armed Robbery, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Feeding Device.

The other suspect in this case is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with reflective writing, dark pants and white shoes.

The MPD member involved has been placed on administrative leave, pursuant to MPD policy. Body worn camera footage from this incident is currently under review.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.