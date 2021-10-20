Arrest Made in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3200 Block of P Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Second District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, in the 3200 block of P Street, Northwest.

At approximately 6:00 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle.

On Monday, October 18, 2021, pursuant to a DC Superior Court custody order, a 16 year-old juvenile male, of Capital Heights, MD was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun).