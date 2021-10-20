Submit Release
Governor Ducey, DES provide pandemic relief to Arizona's kinship caregivers

Phoenix, AZ (October 14, 2021)

Thousands of Arizona kinship caregivers will soon receive some much-needed economic relief thanks to Governor Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Economic Security (DES).

“Extended family members play a crucial role in the foster care system by stepping up when a family member is in crisis. But sometimes they can’t afford to raise another child,” said Governor Ducey. “By offering this stipend, we have made it easier for them to continue caring for their relatives and maintaining vital family connections.”

Eligible caregivers will receive the one-time $1,800 stipend per child, which is funded through the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund, over the next month.

“The DES team is honored that we can provide this additional resource to help ease the financial burden on kinship caregivers who sacrifice every day to provide safe and loving homes to children,” said DES Director Michael Wisehart.

To be eligible, families must have provided unlicensed kinship care to a child placed by the Department of Child Safety (DCS) from April 1, 2021, to July 31, 2021, for at least 80 days during that period and are not on TANF Cash assistance. A family will receive a stipend for each child in their care.

Over 5,000 children and more than 3,000 families will be supported through this one-time relief stipend, totaling over $9 million issued through DCS.

“We truly appreciate the love our kinship caregivers have provided to the children who need it most,” said DCS Director Mike Faust. “We would like to thank Governor Ducey and DES for providing this crucial resource during these difficult times. The Department and the state remain committed to improving available resources to Arizona’s kinship families in the months and years ahead.”

Families who are eligible will receive a letter notifying them about the details of their stipend payment prior to receiving it.

 

