Project Boon Announces 10th Annual Eat and Be Well Event in Fontana, CA
Project Boon returns for its 10th annual Thanksgiving event, serving hot-meals, holiday themed grocery bags and providing social services to the community.
Fontana, CA
— Christopher Suchánek
— Christopher Suchánek
Over the past decade, Project Boon has upheld the seasonal tradition of friendly service and compassion toward underserved families. Each Thanksgiving, the non-profit organization holds its beloved Eat & Be Well event, providing hot meals, groceries, and resources to underserved populations in Fontana, CA and the surrounding community. This year, the organization will hold its 10th annual Eat & Be Well event on Wednesday, November 24, starting at 11 AM. The event will run for as long as supplies last.
“This is our 10th annual Eat & Be Well event, and we are doing everything we can to make it one to remember,” comments Project Boon’s Chris Suchánek. He goes on to note that, following last year’s COVID-related adjustments, this year’s event will return to the standard hot meal service. There will also be opportunities for attendees to connect with local community resources and social services. In addition, this year, we are proud to partner with the Grocery Outlet in Rialto to provide free uncooked turkeys and Thanksgiving-themed food boxes, while supplies last.
The annual Eat & Be Well event is always memorable, both for attendees as well as volunteers. “Volunteering for Eat and Be Well is a very warm experience,” comments Alejandra Sanchez, a past volunteer. “You get to see so many people come together and be supportive to achieve a goal: to help feed families and provide distributions for the communities that need the extra help. Project Boon goes above and beyond for many people, and I am very glad to have been a part of that.”
This year’s event will take place at 8380 Cypress Ave, Fontana, CA 92335. For more information on how to volunteer, donate, sponsor, or attend, visit https://projectboon.org/eatandbewell/.
ABOUT:
Project Boon operates events that bring together those in need, those willing to help, and the resources that make a difference. Based in Inland Southern California, the non-profit organization seeks to connect people with their local communities and encourage neighbors to support one another during times of need. For additional information, go to http://projectboon.org.
Ellyse Martinez
Project Boon
+1 951-305-3038
info@projectboon.org
