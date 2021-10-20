Update: Rutland Barracks / Fatal hit-and-run crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 21B400910

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zachariah Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: March 11, 2021, at approximately 2134 hours

STREET: US RT 4

TOWN: Mendon, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Turnpike Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

ACCUSED: Dylan Gunnip

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VIOLATION: Leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting, 23 VSA 1128

PEDESTRIAN #1 (deceased): Henry Miles

AGE: 54

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Following a months-long investigation, the Vermont State Police on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, arrested a suspect in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred March 11 on U.S. Route 4 in Mendon, Vermont.

Dylan Gunnip, 27, of Rutland was arrested Wednesday afternoon on suspicion of leaving the scene of a crash with death resulting. He was processed and released on a citation to appear for arraignment at 9 a.m. Monday, Oct. 25, in the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Rutland.

Through investigation, troopers learned that Gunnip had been operating the Dodge Ram truck struck and killed Henry Miles, 54, of Rutland as he crossed the highway at about 9:34 p.m. March 11, 2021. The driver’s side rear-view mirror of a vehicle had broken off and was found by police at the scene of the crash. Investigators were able to determine the mirror had come from Gunnip’s 2019 Dodge Ram. Blood evidence also was found on the mirror that was determined to have come from the victim of the fatal crash.

Assisting in the investigation of this incident were the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team, Crime Scene Search Team and Technology Investigation Unit, the Vermont Forensic Laboratory, and the Rutland County State’s Attorney’s Office.

No further information is currently available. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following arraignment. Members of the media should call the Court Clerk’s Office prior to the hearing to confirm the schedule.

***Initial news release, 2 a.m. Friday, March 12, 2021***

On March 11, 2021, at approximately 2134 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation determined that an unknown vehicle was traveling west on US RT 4 in the Town of Mendon near the Killington Pico Motor Inn, when the vehicle struck an individual who crossing the roadway. The individual sustained serious injury as a result of being struck and was pronounced deceased on scene.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Rutland City Fire Department.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Shaughnessy with the Vermont State Police, Rutland Barracks at 802-773-9101.

