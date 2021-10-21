Global Experts Reveal Tips for Peak Performance
Thirty-three experts from around the world gather to answer the question: what is the most important thing you can do to perform at your best?
Winning Mindset is a powerful collaboration from high performers who give practical answers on how to succeed. These authors provide tools that, when applied, can greatly benefit your life.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Described as the “Nick Fury for authors” for his ability to bring great writers together, Erik Seversen has done it again. In his latest attempt to provide groundbreaking mindset tools to readers, Mr. Seversen has brought together 33 peak performance experts in the book, WINNING MINDSET: Elite Strategies for Peak Performance.
— Jessie Adams, American Ninja Warrior
To have as vast a collection of knowledge regarding mindset and success as possible, Mr. Seversen solicited the help of experts from all over the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway, Italy, and Greece. The quorum of peak performance professionals authoring this book include Alhaji Abubakar, Tania Adams, Julia Arndt, Jason Brader, Jan Carpenter, Rose Cartolari, Molly Connolly, Liam Donnelly, Dirk Downing, PhD, Dr. Sam Fielding, Kerry Fisher, Sven Gade, Robin Goldsbro, Susan Hobson, Nick Holton, PhD, Richard Husseiny, Gavin Ingham, Luke Jensen, Kirsten Jones, Kristie Kennedy, Jody Kennett, Karen Machuca, Dr. Tim Mann, David Motto, Steven Nathenson, Anastasia Pavlatou, Bryan Sauder, Alaina Schwartz, JD, Dr. Natalia S. Seybold, Vallerie Skelly, Jennifer Stirrup, Serra Tumay, and Corina Zanner-Entwistle
In order to get this positive message out to as many people as possible, Winning Mindset, published by Thin Leaf Press, will be available for $0.99 through the book launch until October 27, 2021.
Written with contributions from performance coaches, Neuro-Linguistic Programming masters, executive coaches, meditation experts, sports champions, strength and conditioning coaches, authors, doctors, PhDs, scientists, Olympians, and professional athletes, this book is a go-to source for mindset coaches as well as individuals wanting to learn more tools for peak performance.
