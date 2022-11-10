Los Angeles Author Spreads Message of Unity to India
Erik Seversen Speaks about Love and Oneness to Live Crowd of over 250,000 People
Let’s not wait for meaning to come into our lives. Let’s create meaning. Let’s create extraordinary lives together.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Erik Seversen was invited to speak during the death anniversary of beloved Indian saint Tukdoji Maharaj. The theme for the event was “We Are One.” Based on his book Ordinary to Extraordinary, Seversen spoke about being extraordinary and creating meaning in our lives together.
— Erik Seversen
The event was the yearly death anniversary of Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj who spent most of his life trying to make life better for the common Indian people, and he was a large proponent that it is people’s duty to work toward a positive, common future. In his book, The Gram Geeta, Tukdoji Maharaj wrote, “Our talent does not belong to us alone, for our enjoyment; it is meant for the development of the village.” Through his philosophy and care for people, Tukjoji Maharaj improved the lives of millions of people.
When asked why he decided to participate in an event so far away in India, Seversen said that his life ambition is to touch peoples lives in a positive way. “Being given the opportunity to speak in front of hundreds of thousands of people about love, unity, and making the world a better place was a dream come true,” Seversen exclaimed. “It was a privilege to speak about the amazing Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj, who did so many great things for the people of India, and it was an honor to be before so many people at the event.”
While the speech was a live event, Seversen’s speech was also broadcast on Indian television, spreading the message that no matter who we are, we are in control of our own destiny and our own happiness, and we all have the ability to create the extraordinary lives we want to live.
You can see the short speech at: https://youtu.be/KKre66x39U8
Erik Seversen
Innovative Educational Services
+1 310-487-1047
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn