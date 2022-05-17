First Book in Peak Performance Series Becomes Best-Seller
Global Experts Gather to Share Mindset Tools for Peak Performance in Business
This is not just another ‘how to’ book. It is a wonderful array of perspectives about performing better in business from a wide variety of experts with totally different backgrounds.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty-four experts from around the world came together to present different perspectives on what it takes to perform at peak levels in business. The result is a toolkit for business leaders to help uplevel their performance in business.
— Akira Agasawara
Published by Thin Leaf Press on May 9, 2022, Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Business became a best seller on May 17. It is the first book in the awaited Peak Performance Series.
Since there is no one-thing-fits-all perspective about peak performance, the authors of Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Business originate from many differing locations and backgrounds. The authors come from all over the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Qatar, India, and Australia. They are professionals who are mindset and peak performance coaches, sales experts, leadership and executive coaches, psychologists, neuro-linguistic programming masters, EFT tapping practitioners, hypnosis instructors, Intercultural Creativity® coaches, Naval officers, business owners, consultants, endurance athletes, extreme adventurers, military combat veterans, and even a prime minister’s bodyguard, a UFC fighter, and a bull rider. The one thing these individuals have in common is that they all have an idea about peak performance, and these ideas can be applied to any situation in business and in life.
The all-star list of authors of Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Business include Tyler Altman, Jonathan Bates, Zack Blakeney, Julia Cha, Jessica M. Corvo, Dr. David Derus, PsyD, Eric J. Ford, David Gilbert, Suma K. Gopal, Matt Helke, Elna Jennings, Beata Leszczynska, Genein M. Letford, Randi Light, Lisa May, Wylie McGraw, Derek Schenck, Ben Schwarcz, Erik Seversen, Dr. Christine M. Silverstein, EdD, Clifford Starks, Luke Tyburski, Robbert van Ede, and Arjun Vijeth.
In order to get this positive message out to as many people as possible, Thin Leaf Press, will be offering the kindle version of Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Business on Amazon for $0.99 through May 24, 2022.
