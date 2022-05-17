Submit Release
News Search

There were 939 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 188,602 in the last 365 days.

First Book in Peak Performance Series Becomes Best-Seller

Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Business teaches strategies for performance and success.

Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Business

Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Business teaches strategies for performance and success.

Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Business

Global Experts Gather to Share Mindset Tools for Peak Performance in Business

This is not just another ‘how to’ book. It is a wonderful array of perspectives about performing better in business from a wide variety of experts with totally different backgrounds.”
— Akira Agasawara
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty-four experts from around the world came together to present different perspectives on what it takes to perform at peak levels in business. The result is a toolkit for business leaders to help uplevel their performance in business.

Published by Thin Leaf Press on May 9, 2022, Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Business became a best seller on May 17. It is the first book in the awaited Peak Performance Series.

Since there is no one-thing-fits-all perspective about peak performance, the authors of Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Business originate from many differing locations and backgrounds. The authors come from all over the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Qatar, India, and Australia. They are professionals who are mindset and peak performance coaches, sales experts, leadership and executive coaches, psychologists, neuro-linguistic programming masters, EFT tapping practitioners, hypnosis instructors, Intercultural Creativity® coaches, Naval officers, business owners, consultants, endurance athletes, extreme adventurers, military combat veterans, and even a prime minister’s bodyguard, a UFC fighter, and a bull rider. The one thing these individuals have in common is that they all have an idea about peak performance, and these ideas can be applied to any situation in business and in life.

The all-star list of authors of Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Business include Tyler Altman, Jonathan Bates, Zack Blakeney, Julia Cha, Jessica M. Corvo, Dr. David Derus, PsyD, Eric J. Ford, David Gilbert, Suma K. Gopal, Matt Helke, Elna Jennings, Beata Leszczynska, Genein M. Letford, Randi Light, Lisa May, Wylie McGraw, Derek Schenck, Ben Schwarcz, Erik Seversen, Dr. Christine M. Silverstein, EdD, Clifford Starks, Luke Tyburski, Robbert van Ede, and Arjun Vijeth.

In order to get this positive message out to as many people as possible, Thin Leaf Press, will be offering the kindle version of Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Business on Amazon for $0.99 through May 24, 2022.

Erik Seversen
Thin Leaf Press
+1 310 487 1047
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

First Book in Peak Performance Series Becomes Best-Seller

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.