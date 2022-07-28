Second Book in Peak Performance Series Becomes Best-Seller
Global Experts Gather to Share Mindset Tools for Peak Performance
"Informed and inspired!" That’s how I felt after reviewing Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Entrepreneurs. I truly believe there is no one singular way to become successful.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Twenty-four experts from around the world came together to present different perspectives on what it takes to perform at peak levels as entrepreneurs. The result is a toolkit for business owners to help uplevel their performance as entrepreneurs.
— Derek Schenck, Founder of ARETELife
Published by Thin Leaf Press, Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Entrepreneurs instantly became a best seller on Amazon. It is the second book in the awaited Peak Performance Series.
Since there is no one-size-fits-all perspective about peak performance, the authors of Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Entrepreneurs originate from many differing locations and backgrounds. The authors come from all over the USA, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Sweden, China, and Australia. They are professionals who are mindset and peak performance coaches, leadership, executive and entrepreneurial coaches, psychologists, MDs, PhDs, MBAs, CEOs, neuro-linguistic programming masters, Tony Robbins trainers, cognitive behavioral coaches, IFC and PPC coaches, neurofeedback experts, CliftonStrengths experts, YPO members, learning, process, and branding specialists, and much more. The one thing these individuals have in common is that they all have a clear idea about peak performance, and these ideas can be applied to any situation in entrepreneurship and in life
The all-star list of authors of Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Entrepreneurs include Erik Seversen, Bruce Alfred, Michael Bauman, Dave Behar, Rucha Bhatt, Mark Butler, Mimika Cooney, Mandi Dana, Paul Daniels, Jr., Rana DeBoer, Ray Deekes, Michael Doyle, Maureen Falvey, Kasey C. Godwin, Trevor Keen, Dr. Dana Neacsu, MD, Amit Oberoi, Kathy Sarafian, Dr. Jivi Saran, PhD, Claudia Scheffler-Perrone, Alycia Setlin, Jenny Svensson, Ellie Tabibian, Luciana Toda, and Peter Varberg
In order to get this positive message out to as many people as possible, Thin Leaf Press will be offering the kindle version of Peak Performance: Mindset Tools for Entrepreneurs on Amazon for $0.99 through August 4, 2022.
