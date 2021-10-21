Graduate in Four Years from a Top-Ranked College—AcademicInfluence.com Shows Students How

Did you know that a majority of college and university students fail to graduate on time? AcademicInfluence.com offers a guide to graduating in four years, along with rankings of some of the best online and on-campus schools…

GEORGETOWN, KY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fact: most students at a “four-year college” don’t graduate in four years. According to a 2019 report from the National Center for Education Statistics, just 41% of all students graduate on schedule. And only 59% of undergrads finish in six years.

To help students complete their undergraduate studies and walk out of those hallowed halls, degree in-hand, four years after they start, AcademicInfluence.com provides this helpful guide:

How to Graduate in Four Years

A few of the tips covered in depth in the article:

• Starting college prep early

• Earning college credits in high school

• Choosing a major before college

• Finding the best college

• Making a four-year plan with a college counselor

• And much more

What difference does graduating in four years make? The longer it takes to complete college, the more it costs, with additional student loans piling up each year. Under that mounting debt, a student is much more likely to drop out because of financial hardship. So, graduating in four years amounts to more than just a tremendous savings. It also significantly improves a student’s likelihood of graduating at all.

“College is hard. With as many concerns as people are juggling today—along with pandemic pressures and mental health considerations—it’s no wonder many students take longer to complete their studies,” says Dr. Jed Macosko, academic director of AcademicInfluence.com and Wake Forest University professor of physics. “But proper preparation can mitigate obstacles as they arise, and I’m confident these tips can keep incoming students on pace to graduate in four years.”

In addition to the insights provided for a timely graduation, AcademicInfluence.com provides students with the most technologically advanced rankings of colleges and universities available today. These include the latest rankings of best online colleges and universities for undergraduate bachelor’s degrees as well as the top schools for on-campus higher education:

50 Best Online Colleges & Universities

50 Best On-Campus Colleges & Universities

“Whether students choose to attend school online or on-campus, AcademicInfluence.com offers insights that can help them graduate from top-ranked schools—and on-time too,” says Macosko. “We provide multiple tools and resources, from our College Strategist and Desirability Score to our Custom College Rankings and helpful articles on a variety of college-related topics. Students who visit our site get access to invaluable resources and support, whatever their next educational step might be.”

