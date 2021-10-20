Spirt of the Rivers Unites with Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum for New Endowment Fund
Funding Benefits the Community through Spirit Sculpture Preservation and Museum Educational ProgramsTWO RIVERS, WI, USA, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Spirit of the Rivers and Hamilton Museum Boards are pleased to announce they have merged efforts to establish the Spirit of Hamilton Endowment Fund. This fund provides financial support for both long-term care of the Spirit sculpture and educational programs at the museum. The establishment of this partnership helps grow arts on the Lakeshore and serve as a model for future partnerships. Learn more about the Spirt of the Rivers monument and the significance it holds for the community at https://spiritoftherivers.org/.
The new Spirit of Hamilton Endowment Fund will be managed by the Lakeshore Community Foundation with an initial investment of $46,000. A total of $100,000 is required for the fund to be vested, leaving a fundraising goal of $54,000. The Hamilton Museum is very fortunate to receive a dollar-for-dollar match through the Windgate Foundation. For every dollar donated to the Endowment Fund, the total is immediately doubled thereby expanding the donor’s monetary gift.
To make a donation online, please go to https://woodtype.charityproud.org/Donate and click on the drop-down menu to Spirt of Hamilton Endowment Fund. Donors are also welcome to call 920-663-8677 to make a contribution over the phone or to receive additional information.
As a working museum, preservation is supported by the active and careful use of collections. The Hamilton museum staff offers opportunities for workshops, hands-on demonstrations, group tours and lectures. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm. For more information please visit, www.woodtype.org, email info@woodtype.org or call 920.794.6272.
