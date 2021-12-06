The Hamilton Museum Offers Free Admission in December
Giving Back to the Community with Food Pantry Collection
Priceless treasures! Wonderful experience!”TWO RIVERS, WISCONSIN, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the entire month of December, the Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum in Two Rivers, WI is offering free admission in exchange for a non-perishable food, personal care or monetary donation to benefit the local food pantries. All items and monies collected will be divided between the Manitowoc and Two Rivers pantries.
— Visitor
This offer of free admission is an expression of gratitude to our local community members; including individuals and businesses who have generously supported us through the pandemic. By collecting items for our local pantries, we share the generosity with our community and continue the gift of giving.
The Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum is the only museum dedicated to the preservation, study, production and printing with wood type. The Hamilton collection is one of the premier wood type collections in the world with over 1.5 million pieces of wood type and more than 1,000 styles and sizes of patterns.
As a working museum, preservation is supported by the active and careful use of collections. The Hamilton museum staff offers opportunities for workshops, hands-on demonstrations, group tours and lectures. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm. For more information please visit, www.woodtype.org, email info@woodtype.org or call 920.794.6272
Tootsie Marie Sommers
Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum
+1 920-794-6272
email us here