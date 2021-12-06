Submit Release
News Search

There were 538 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,714 in the last 365 days.

The Hamilton Museum Offers Free Admission in December

Printing with the Hamilton Museum Collection Enquirer Blocks

ReallyBIG Prints in Gallery

ReallyBIG Prints in Gallery

Workshop in Process

Workshop in Process

Giving Back to the Community with Food Pantry Collection

Priceless treasures! Wonderful experience!”
— Visitor
TWO RIVERS, WISCONSIN, USA, December 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the entire month of December, the Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum in Two Rivers, WI is offering free admission in exchange for a non-perishable food, personal care or monetary donation to benefit the local food pantries. All items and monies collected will be divided between the Manitowoc and Two Rivers pantries.

This offer of free admission is an expression of gratitude to our local community members; including individuals and businesses who have generously supported us through the pandemic. By collecting items for our local pantries, we share the generosity with our community and continue the gift of giving.

The Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum is the only museum dedicated to the preservation, study, production and printing with wood type. The Hamilton collection is one of the premier wood type collections in the world with over 1.5 million pieces of wood type and more than 1,000 styles and sizes of patterns.

As a working museum, preservation is supported by the active and careful use of collections. The Hamilton museum staff offers opportunities for workshops, hands-on demonstrations, group tours and lectures. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm. For more information please visit, www.woodtype.org, email info@woodtype.org or call 920.794.6272

Tootsie Marie Sommers
Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum
+1 920-794-6272
email us here

You just read:

The Hamilton Museum Offers Free Admission in December

Distribution channels: Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.