Hamilton Wood Type Museum Convenes Multifarious Experts for Virtual Wayzgoose Conference

It's inspiring! We can still learn something new, regardless of age.” — Carl Montford, Wood Engraver & Printer

TWO RIVERS, WISCONSIN, USA, October 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 13th Annual Hamilton Wayzgoose is a virtual event scheduled for Friday, November 5 and Saturday, November 6, 2021.This conference features sensational keynotes, speakers and workshop leaders:• E.M. Ginger: editor and author who has worked with fine and rare books and scholarly material for five decades• Alice Savoie: independent type designer and researcher based in France• Matilde Argentero and Gabriele Fumero (graphic and type designer in Torino & Italy): Alfa-Beta — The path to the reissue• Rebecca Chamlee (Pie in the Sky Press): “A tree is born — an artist’s book in process”• Sophie Hawkey-Edwards (librarian, St Bride Foundation), Mick Clayton (printer, retired), and Bob Richardson (graphic designer, retired): St Bride Foundation• Jennifer Farrell (owner & printer, Starshaped Press): Printing (isn’t) for dummies• Cynthia Marsh (Studio One Eye Open): Portrait of the Artist as a Young Woman• Radha Pandey (papermaker and letterpress printer): Striking a Balance — Traditional craft in contemporary practice• Nick Loaring (print and sound enthusiast) Pattern / rhythm / sound• Rúben Dias, PhD (Item Zero): Design a book with movable type• Daniel Morris (Printer & educator, The Arm): Love and Letterpress in the Time of CovidThe incredible keynotes and presenters scheduled throughout the two-day event will each lend their own personal experience and expertise from which we can glean astounding information. In addition, a series of 6 virtual pre-conference workshops for ALL skill levels are offered the week of October 25, 2021. The deadline to register for a workshop is October 24, 2021.All this and 6 months of access to the recorded event following the exciting weekend. This is a “don’t miss it!” event that occurs only one time a year, with each conference entirely unique with keynotes, speakers and noteworthy breakout sessions. Enthusiasts of design and creativity, typography, letterpress printing, art, history, DIY culture, museums or an exclusive labyrinthine Victorian building in London, will be thankful they registered. https://woodtype.org/pages/wayzgoose . Deadline to register for the 13th Annual Hamilton Wayzgoose is October 31, 2021 - register today!This exceptional event is made possible by our major sponsors: Adobe, Mark Simonson Studio, Hoefler&Co., Neenah Paper, P22 Type Foundry, Field Notes, Dry Ink, Investors Community Bank and Clocktower Advisors.The Hamilton Wood Type & Printing Museum is the only museum dedicated to the preservation, study, production and printing of wood type. With 1.5 million pieces of wood type and more than 1,000 styles and sizes of patterns, the Hamilton collection is one of the premier wood type collections in the world.As a working museum, preservation is supported by the active and careful use of collections. The Hamilton museum staff offers the opportunities for workshops, hands-on demonstrations, group tours and lectures. Hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10am to 4pm. For museum information please visit www.woodtype.org , email info@woodtype.org or call 920.794.6272.

Welcome! We are a museum that's keeping a legacy of early 20th century design alive; we have lots of people under age 30 who want to use it for their 1st time.