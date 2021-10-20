WVDOT Accepts Bids for 17 Projects

Page Content

Bids have been accepted for a major construction project to rebuild part of MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City, part of longstanding plans to rehabilitate MacCorkle Avenue all the way from 33rd Street to 58th Street.

A project to completely rebuild MacCorkle Avenue in Kanawha City from 33rd Street to 40th Street is among 17 projects in a bid letting conducted by West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award contracts for these projects soon. The project will correct drainage problems and rebuild MacCorkle Avenue from the ground up from 33rd to 40th streets, and will include all-new sidewalks. It is the second of three projects to rehabilitate MacCorkle Avenue through Kanawha City, all the way to 58th Street. Plans for major upgrades to MacCorkle Avenue have been in the works since 2017. The project will be funded through Gov. Jim Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program. Contractors are currently finishing the installation of 105 new ADA-compliant curb cuts along MacCorkle Avenue. That work must be completed before work can begin on MacCorkle Avenue itself. Rebuilding MacCorkle Avenue from 33rd to 40th streets is expected to take about two years. WVDOH expects to put a project out to bid in the coming months to repave MacCorkle Avenue from 40th Street to 58th Street to complete renovations to the important Kanwawha City thoroughfare. Also on October’s bid letting is a project to build a new interchange at Rock Creek and Corridor G in Boone County. The new interchange will allow access into the Rock Creek Development Park being developed on the former Hobet mine site to spur economic development in southern West Virginia. The Oct. 19 bid letting included the following projects:

Middleway Bridge replacement (Berkeley County)

Marlinton to Huntersville Road paving (Pocahontas County)

Veterans Memorial Bridge maintenance (Ohio County)

Interstate 70 mining maintenance (Boone County)

Rock Creek Interchange (Boone County)

District 3 guardrail replacements

Hopson Junior Memorial Bridge replacement (Logan County)

Interstate 81 lighting (Berkeley County)

Webster County Line to Middlebourne paving (Randolph County)

WV 127 to Pin Oak paving (Hampshire County)

US 460 sign replacements (Mercer County)

Upper Tract to Brushy Run Road paving (Pendleton County)

District 2 guardrail replacements

Bucklick Run Bridge replacement (Preston County)

Dunmore Bridge deck overlay (Pocahontas County)

Eleanor Industrial Park paving (Kanawha County)

Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether or not sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer.

When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at

and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project.

As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder which has all proper documentation in place.

