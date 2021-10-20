Submit Release
Revised Staff Reporting 2021-2022 Guidance

Public School Districts, Nonpublic Systems, Special Purpose Schools, Rule 18 Interims, and ESUs

A revised 2021-2022 Staff Reporting guidance document is now available at the Staff Reporting website here. Revisions include the addition of Staff Position Assignment Code 9-2150 (Home School Liaison – Title I Migrant Education – School Age) and Paraprofessional Assessment Passed Flag 5 (Allowable Locally Approved Means).

