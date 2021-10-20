Submit Release
Anchorage Woman Indicted for September 2020 Murder

October 19, 2021

(Anchorage, AK) – An Anchorage grand jury last week indicted 30-year-old Stephanie Marie Moore for the September 25, 2020, murder of Chantha Vannarath in Anchorage. Moore was indicted on one count of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and one count of evidence tampering.

If convicted at trial, Moore face a sentence of up to 99 years imprisonment for the murder charges, and up to five years for the evidence tampering charge.

These charges are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt. Defendants are presumed innocent and are entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Moore was arraigned before the Superior Court in Anchorage on Friday.

CONTACT: Anchorage Assistant District Attorney Patrick McKay at (907) 269-6300 or patrick.mckay@alaska.gov.

# # #

Department Media Contact: Communications Director Aaron Sadler.

Anchorage Woman Indicted for September 2020 Murder



